RFK Jr. had ‘incredible’ FaceTime sex with journalist Olivia Nuzzi: Report

Embattled New York Magazine scribe Olivia Nuzzi fell “madly in love” with Robert F. Kennedy Jr, according to Page Six. The report published by the outlet on Friday claims that the 31-year-old star reporter was disgusted when the former Independent presidential nominee first made a pass at her in October. However, their virtual relationship blossomed after the Kennedy scion “love bombed” Nuzzi. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Olivia Nuzzi had 'incredible' FaceTime sex, according to a Page Six report

How Olvia Nuzzi fell ‘madly in love’ with RFK Jr

The Page Six report claimed that their forbidden love story began when Nuzzi began working on Kennedy's profile for New York Magazine late last year. She interviewed him during a hiking trip, where the failed presidential candidate grabbed her arm “as a romantic overture.”

While Nuzzi was somewhat apprehensive at the time, she quickly fell head over heels for him after contacting Kennedy, who has been married to Cheryl Hines for 10 years, for follow-up questions. “He love-bombed her,” said a source, “He’s done it to lots of women — claimed he can’t live without them. He told Olivia they’d be together after the election.”

The duo went on to exchange “I love yous” and have an affair that lasted for almost a year, according to the report. She lived a double life, sharing “long calls,” “endless texts,” and having “incredible FaceTime sex” with the 70-year-old, all whilst being engaged to Ryan Lizza, her partner of nearly a decade.

Another source told the outlet that Nuzzi “told multiple people that they told each other they loved each other [over the phone] every time they talked” and boasted about Kennedy's “impressive sexual stamina” to her friends. However, another source said that Kennedy “seemed to want to be in control” and would “set the rules for their interactions, and then of course he’d break them.”

Lizza, the Chief Washington Correspondent for Politico, found out about his fiance's affair with Kennedy by August and confronted him over the phone. Meanwhile, the New York Magazine editors put Nuzzi on leave and ordered a third-party investigation into the matter.