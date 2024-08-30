Love story of Norway's princess set to marry California shaman who claimed he had HIV and rose from the dead

Norwegian Princess Martha Louise is set to marry American shaman Durek Verrett. This unconventional match between a member of one of Europe's oldest monarchies and a self-proclaimed spiritual healer has raised eyebrows thanks to Durek's troubled past. Love story of Norway's princess set to marry California shaman(Instagram)

Durek, who is known for his controversial claims of once being HIV-positive and having "risen from the dead," will marry Princess Märtha Louise on Saturday. However, he asserts that the ceremony will be a vow renewal rather than a vow exchange. He has publicly stated that he was a pharaoh in a past life and that Princess Märtha Louise was his wife then.

The Love Story of Martha Louise and Durek Verrett

Märtha Louise, a 52-year-old divorcee who claims to be a clairvoyant with the ability to communicate with angels, publicly confirmed her relationship with Verrett in May 2019 after meeting through a mutual friend. They got engaged in June 2022. At the time, she referred to Verrett as her twin flame and addressed critics by stating, “I don’t choose my partner to fit any of the norms or boxes people have set for me.”

Also read: Leah Remini, Jennifer Lopez’s best friend, and husband Angelo Pagán announce divorce after 21 years

Three years into their relationship, Durek Verrett proposed to Princess Martha Louise with a stunning pale green Brazilian emerald and diamond ring. He also sought the approval and blessing of her parents, King Harald V and Queen Sonja.

During their time apart during the COVID-19 era, they wrote long notes and dedicated poetry to each other. Since then, they have remained very vocal in paying tribute to each other on social media.

In November 2022, Märtha Louise stepped down from her royal duties but retained her title, agreeing not to use it for commercial purposes.

Durek Verrett controversies and high-profile clients

Once arrested for failing to pay his bus fare Shaman Durek Verrett will now become part of one of Europe's most prestigious monarchies through his marriage to Princess Martha Louise. Durek Verrett talked about his childhood in a 2020 Vanity Fair interview, saying he lived a fancy life with lots of house help and even his own private jet, all because his dad was a famous architect. But, his own mom doesn't agree with this picture of his past. She says he actually had a pretty rough start, not as rich or fancy as people think.

The bizarre claims

One of the most strange stories Verrett told is about how he supposedly died and came back to life from kidney failure in 2002. According to the Daily Mail, Durek, who has previously shared his experience of being HIV positive, made the extraordinary claim of being resurrected, which he considers a very important event shaping his path as a shaman. However, the truth of this remarkable tale remains unverified.

Also read: DWTS Artem Chigvintsev released from jail following domestic violence arrest, days after Nikki Garcia anniversary

In 2012, Verrett started a fundraising effort to pay for his sister's kidney transplant surgery. Even though he managed to collect more than $20,000, there are still doubts about whether his story is true and how he used the money.

Verrett is said to have worked with clients like Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Pine, Selma Blair, and Rosario Dawson. Vanity Fair reports that anyone booking a session with him must sign a waiver beforehand. The session, however, can be terminated "if you try to kiss or touch him; fondle yourself; get undressed or try undressing him; attempt to have intercourse or oral sex with him or sex with yourself; or threaten him in any way."