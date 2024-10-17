Prince Harry shows off his sick surfing skills, but where is Meghan Markle

Prince Harry was recently spotted surfing a large wave in California. He recently returned from a trip to Africa with his wife, Meghan Markle, and took to the waves at the Surf Ranch wave pool in Lemoore, California. Prince Harry showcased his surfing skills in California, drawing excitement from fans. Surfing coach Raimana van Bastolaer shared a video of Harry's impressive session at Surf Ranch, highlighting the royal family's long-standing connection to the sport.(Instagram/raimanaworld)

Renowned surfing coach Raimana ‘Surfing King’ van Bastolaer shared an Instagram video capturing his impressive surfing session. He expressed his excitement at surfing with Prince Harry, writing, “In Tahiti, we still call you Prince Harry, but at Surfranch, it’s my brother. It was an honour to have you surf with me & @kellyslater @michaelanders_ at @kswaveco @toddglaser @austinsurfclubtx @firewiresurfboards @outerknown.”

Raimana can be heard in the video giving Harry instructions, guiding him through the ride as he confidently takes on the wave.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry is ‘going back to basics’ amid separation rumour with Meghan Markle

Royal fans are drooling over Harry's surfing video

Fans were thrilled to see the Duke showing off his surfing skills, flooding the comments section with praise. Like one netizen wrote, “Prince Harry, you have always been my favourite royal guy, but now you stole my heart forever 😂 That was awesome 🤙🏼,” while another commented, “Prince Harry? Wants to surf now? That is the best athletic accomplishment of any Royal yet! Besides Hunt on horses! 🤙🏽”

“Look out cuzz you gonna be Sir Raimana soon. Aaaaaaaa hoooooo 🔥😂🤙🏾 love you brada,” another posted.

One chimed in saying, “You get to show surfing to the most famous people in the world! They must all think you’re the biggest legend in the world 🙌”

This isn't the first time a member of the British royal family has shown an interest in surfing

Prince Harry’s older brother, Prince William, has also been known to enjoy the sport. In 2004, he was seen wearing a wetsuit and riding the waves with friends during his time at St. Andrews University in Scotland.

King Charles III has a history with water sports as well. In his youth, he took up windsurfing and famously made headlines in 1977 when he was seen riding the waves at Bondi Beach in Australia. The following year, he served as patron of the former British Surfing Association and even invited the national surfing team to Buckingham Palace before they travelled to South Africa for the World Amateur Championships.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly buy a new European home after King asked them to…

The late Prince Edward, Prince of Wales, learned to surf in 1920 from Olympic gold medalist Duke Kahanamoku, widely considered the father of modern surfing.

In fact, Queen Elizabeth II and her sister, Princess Margaret, tried their hand at surfing during a royal visit to South Africa in 1947.