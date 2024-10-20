Princess Eugenie takes major risk to stand by Prince Harry, Meghan for sake of Archie and Lilibet

Amidst the ongoing tensions in the Royal family, Princess Eugenie appears to have made the choice to stand by her cousin Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle during a difficult time. Although Eugenie and her sister Beatrice “don't have any problem with Meghan and Harry,” they are aware of Prince William's character, a source previously told InTouch Weekly.(AFP/Reuters)

According to a royal insider, Eugenie, who resides in Portugal with her spouse Jack Brooksbank and their two kids, August and Ernest, has come forward to back Harry after he bought a vacation house in the same nation as hers.

According to a royal source, 34-year-old Eugenie wants her two kids to develop a good bond with Princess Lilibet, 3, and Prince Archie, 5, despite the risks it might pose to her.

Harry's equation with his estranged brother Prince William's kids

This is probably because Prince Harry and Meghan are living 5,455 miles away from Prince William and Kate Middleton and their three kids.

“Harry must know his children are not going to grow up as friends of William’s children, George, Charlotte and Louis,” The Daily Mail reported, citing a Royal insider. “A bond for Lilibet and Archie with Eugenie's kids will be the only royal friendship they will have.”

The source went on to say that Eugenie's kids are going to be the only cousins, with whom Lilibet and Archie “are going to ever spend time with.”

Harry, according to Royal insiders, is “keeping the only door to the Royal Family” slightly open for himself and the next generation by spending time in Portugal, even if it is simply for vacations.

Princess Eugenie's relationship with Harry

The Princess's involvement in Harry and Meghan's 2022 Netflix documentary demonstrates the close relationship between the Duke and Eugenie.

Two years ago, Eugenie went to Montecito with her spouse to meet the Duke and Duchess.

The two couples were photographed going to the Super Bowl and dining out in Santa Barbara.

The source told the outlet that Harry and Eugenie shared a close bond as they have spent some time together while growing up. Moreover, the duo has suffered due to “an at-times difficult relationship with their parents.”

Although Eugenie and her sister Beatrice “don't have any problem with Meghan and Harry,” they are aware of Prince William's character, a source previously told InTouch Weekly.