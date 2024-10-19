Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused of 'incompetency' as millions go missing from their Archewell Foundation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been embroiled in a charity scandal after more than $6 million were inexplicably missing from their Archewell Foundation. The donation amount is absent from their recent filings with the Internal Revenue Service. In 2021, the couple’s much-maligned foundation brought in more than $13 million yet reported just over $2 million in 2022. A discrepancy in Archewell Foundation donations raises concerns for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.(AFP)

Duke and Duchess of Sussex involved in charity scandal

In the 2022-2023 fiscal year, two organizations reported giving money to Archewell. Fidelity Charitable said it donated $6 million, and TisBest Philanthropy reported a $10,050 grant. However, Archewell stated that it only received two $1 million grants from anonymous donors, which seems to conflict with the reported amounts. The difference in reported donations might be due to when the grants were given. This could all be clarified in Archewell's financial report, which is set to be filed on November 15, 2024, but the sources still mark it as a sign of concern.

An insider told Radar Online, “Since they abandoned their duties in Britain, it seems everything Harry and Meghan do turns into a problem. It may just be a case of both of them being incompetent rather than trying to cheat anyone, but it certainly doesn't do much to win over any admirers, or investors in their for-profit ventures.”

Moreover, the royal couple allegedly failed to file an annual report or submission of the renewal fees to the State of California.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s string of failures

In May, Archwell was banned from any further fundraising efforts or distribution of funds by California’s Department of Justice. The foundation, however, first said that a notice about a late payment was because their check for the renewal fee got lost in the mail. Then, they said it was the fault of the California Attorney General's office for not processing the payment. This added to the confusion about the issue and yet retrieved its “active” charity status along with permission to raise and spend funds.

Regardless, it has done more damage to the couple’s reputation who moved to the state in hopes of making it big. Earlier, Spotify cut off a $20 million deal with Markle and Prince Harry and called them “f***ing grifters." It is also being reported that the two are on thin ice with Netflix regarding a $100 million deal. Markle’s lifestyle line American Riviera Orchard has also failed to take flight. An insider said, “Harry and Meghan seem to have the opposite of the Midas touch. Everything they touch turns into poop."