Prince William reveals his and Kate Middleton's ‘little’ sleeping partner

Prince William recently shared he and Kate Middleton sleep with “their little dog Orla”. Prince William shares that his dog Orla sleeps in bed with him and Princess Kate.(AP)

The Prince of Wales said this during a visit to Duchy College Stoke Climsland in Callington, Cornwall, where he interacted with students and their pets. William spent time learning about the variety of courses offered at Duchy College, which include degrees in equine science, agriculture, and horticulture.

During his time at Duchy College, William seemed especially taken with a black and white cockerjack owned by Louise Harland, who stroked the dog and commented on its soft ears. The dog jumped up at the prince as he introduced himself to her handler. Hee was seen giving attention to several of the dogs on campus.

ALSO READ| Enraged Kate Middleton issued warning to Prince William as his ‘unacceptable behavior’ left her feeling ‘humiliated’

Who are Orla and Lupo?

Harland later described how William was “in love” with her dog, saying he “gave him lots of loving” while spending time with the friendly canine. William then shared that his own dog, Orla, loves cuddles and even sleeps on the bed with him and Kate. He remarked, “My dog is exactly like this... loves cuddles.”

Orla, a spaniel, became part of the royal family in the summer of 2020, after being gifted to the couple by Kate's brother, James Middleton. The dog holds a special place in the family, particularly after the loss of their first black spaniel, Lupo, who passed away in November 2020.

Lupo had been with the family since 2012, just one year after William and Kate's royal wedding. The names of both dogs have meaningful origins: ‘Orla’ is a Celtic name meaning “golden princess,” while ‘Lupo’ is Italian for “wolf.”

ALSO READ| Prince Harry and Meghan Markle eyes ‘Golden Visa’ amid separation rumour

Holly Rushton, the college's animal management programme manager, explained, “She [River] comes in and helps the students with their dog training and things like grooming,” and added, “The students find it great working with the dogs.”