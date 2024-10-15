Enraged Kate Middleton issued warning to Prince William as his ‘unacceptable behavior’ left her feeling ‘humiliated’

Princess Kate and Prince William seemed to have a picture-perfect relationship, but it wasn't always easy sailing between the two. In recent pictures and videos following Kate's cancer diagnosis, the duo was seen together and even appeared with their kids. Kate Middleton has dealt with girls throwing themselves at Prince William for years, according to Katie Nicholl.(AP)

The parents of three kids dated intermittently in their twenties until getting married in a grandiose ceremony at Westminster Abbey in 2011. Their well-documented romance started at the University of St. Andrews.

According to reports, the duo spent apart at one moment when miffed Kate issued an ultimatum after she felt completely “humiliated” due to William's unacceptable behavior and as though he was treating her like a “doormat”, the UK Mirror reported.

While they both were briefly separated in 2017, a Daily Mail report stated that Kate had issued William the ultimatum after he was caught becoming intimate with other women in nightclubs twice.

Kate fumed when William was caught in drunken state

After years of having to ignore the fact that other women so frequently made passes on William, journalist Katie Nicholl said that this was the first time Kate had ever given a warning to her boyfriend.

According to Nicholl, Kate has dealt with girls throwing themselves at William for years. She even considered it as “humorous and even flattering” for a while, Nicholl stated, citing an unnamed pal of Catherine as saying. “But after his recent behaviour she gave him an ultimatum and told him that every time he behaved like that in public he was cheapening her image as well as his own.”

She informed him that his casual behavior was harming her reputation and that she wasn't ready “to be treated like a doormat.” “She gave him quite a pasting. In the past she had always let go of things like that, but this really bothered her.”

In the first instance, William was caught in a “drunken embrace with a pretty blonde” at the London nightclub Boujis, which used to be one of his frequent haunts. The second instance occurred a few days later, when pictures of William dancing with a different woman after having drinks in Bournemouth were widely circulated in the media.