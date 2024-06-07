Prince Harry rejected invitation to Duke of Westminster's wedding because…

Hugh Grosvenor is no longer “Britain's most eligible bachelor,” as the 33-year-old married Olivia Henson Friday, June 7. The newlyweds tied the knot in front of nearly 400 people at Chester Cathedral. Dubbed the “society wedding of the year,” the opulent event was attended by Prince William. Although the Duke of Westminster is friends with both the Prince of Wales and his brother, Prince Harry rejected the invite amid the duo's ongoing rift. Prince Harry skipped Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Henson's wedding while Prince William served as an usher

Why did Prince Harry skip Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Henson's wedding?

Although both princes received the invite to the high-society wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Westminster, only the eldest showed up, who served as an usher. The Prince of Wales was also joined by his cousin Princess Eugenie. However, the Duke of Sussex reportedly stayed away over fears of his fallout with Prince William overshadowing his friend's wedding.

Last week, a source told People that though Prince Harry received an invite, there was “an understanding between the two friends” over his decision to opt out. It would be especially difficult for him to stay in the UK as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were recently evicted from Frogmore Cottage. The source added that Prince Harry sends “his love and support and admiration for the couple” on their wedding.

Grosvenor, Britain's youngest billionaire, is close to both Princes and is among the very few people who have remained in contact with them through the years leading up to their feud. Another source said, “Hughie did the right thing inviting both brothers while Harry did the diplomatic thing and politely declined saying there were no hard feelings.”

In addition to being the godson of King Charles, the Duke of Westminster is also the godfather to Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest son, Prince George, 10, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Prince Archie, 5. “It would have been terribly awkward if he [Prince Harry] had said yes because of the situation with William,” the source added, per Vanity Fair.