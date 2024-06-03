 Elon Musk surpasses Bernard Arnault, Jeff Bezos in Forbes Billionaires list. His net worth is… - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Elon Musk surpasses Bernard Arnault, Jeff Bezos in Forbes Billionaires list. His net worth is…

ByHT News Desk
Jun 03, 2024 11:04 AM IST

Forbes Billionaires list: Elon Musk's net worth reached $210.7 billion while Bernard Arnault holds second place with $201 billion.

Elon Musk surpassed Bernard Arnault and Jeff Bezos to become the richest person in the world, as per the Forbes Real Time Billionaires list. The net worth of the founder of Tesla and SpaceX reached $210.7 billion while Bernard Arnault holds second place with $201 billion. Jeff Bezos is third with $197.4 billion, the list showed followed by Mark Zuckerberg with $163.9 billion, Larry Ellison with $146.2 billion, Larry Page with $142.6 billion, Sergey Brin with $136.6 billion, Warren Buffett with $134.9 billion, Bill Gates with $128.6 billion and Steve Ballmer with $123.1 billion.

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, became the world's richest person, surpassing Bernard Arnault and Jeff Bezos (Reuters)
Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, became the world's richest person, surpassing Bernard Arnault and Jeff Bezos (Reuters)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk accused of $7.5 billion of insider trades in investor lawsuit

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

This comes as a Tesla shareholder filed a lawsuit last week accusing Elon Musk of insider trading when he sold over $7.5 billion of shares of the company in late 2022.

Michael Perry, in the lawsuit filed in Delaware Chancery Court, said that Tesla's share price plummeted after the company's fourth-quarter number and claimed that Elon Musk "improperly benefited" by about $3 billion in insider profits.

"Musk exploited his position at Tesla, and he breached his fiduciary duties to Tesla," the lawsuit said as per which Elon Musk sold the shares on various dates in November 2022 and December 2022.

Tesla may not give Elon Musk his $56 billion pay. He says, ‘did not ask for it…’

"Had (Musk) waited to make these sales until after the release of material adverse news,... his sales would have netted him less than 55% of the amounts realized from his November and December 2022 sales," the lawsuit said.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get latest news on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Stock market Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Elon Musk surpasses Bernard Arnault, Jeff Bezos in Forbes Billionaires list. His net worth is…
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On