Tesla may not give Elon Musk his $56 billion pay. He says, ‘did not ask for it…’

Elon Musk reacted to a video put up by his company Tesla in which the firm urged shareholders to vote. In the video, Tesla noted that it had put forth two important proposals for the 'Annual Meeting of Stockholders' which require the votes of the shareholders. The post read, “Protect your rights as stockholders & protect the value of your investment by voting FOR the ratification of the 2018 CEO Performance Award & FOR Reincorporating Tesla in Texas.” Tech billionaire Elon Musk arrives at Ngurah Rai International airport in Denpasar on Indonesia's Bali island.(AFP)

In the video, it is written, “Tesla stockholders, YOU have the ability to enhance the future of the company. For the past six years, under Elon Musk’s leadership, you’ve seen the value of your investment increase ~1,100 percent. The present and future value creation that Tesla is poised to deliver for all of you is at risk. We need your vote. Protect Tesla.”

Responding to the post, Elon Musk wrote on X (formerly Twitter),"The Tesla team put this together of their own volition (I did not ask for it). Thanks"

This comes as Tesla shareholders are set to vote on relocating to Texas and Elon Musk's $56-billion pay deal, the Financial Times reported.

Tesla's board has repeatedly come under fire for its close ties with the Elon Musk. Board Chairperson Robyn Denholm wrote in a letter earlier, “Elon has not been paid for any of his work for Tesla for the past six years. That strikes us — and the many stockholders from whom we already have heard — as fundamentally unfair.”