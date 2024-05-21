 Elon Musk's Neuralink to embed wires deeper in brain after problems in first patient? - Hindustan Times
Elon Musk's Neuralink to embed wires deeper in brain after problems in first patient?

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 21, 2024 08:34 AM IST

The report claimed that US Food and Drug Administration approved a second trial for Neuralink's devices.

Neuralink has reportedly gotten approval for implanting its device into a second patient. The Elon Musk company has also fixed the error that took place its inaugural trial, Wall Street Journal reported. The report claimed that US Food and Drug Administration approved a second trial for Neuralink's devices in which the wires- 64 threads, each thinner than a strand of human hair- will be implanted even deeper into the brain. This will prevent them from moving out of place, the company believes, as per the report.

Neuralink logo and Elon Musk photo are seen in this illustration.(Reuters)
Neuralink logo and Elon Musk photo are seen in this illustration.(Reuters)

The report also claimed that Neuralink is aiming to conduct its next implant in June this year. A total of 10 implants will take place this year after Elon Musk said that applications were open for a second participant.

"As a general matter, the FDA cannot discuss or disclose information related to any particular company's Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application or study under an IDE," an FDA press officer said as per Business Insider.

What happened with Neuralink's first patient?

The first patient to receive an implant, Noland Arbaugh, said that he was able to control a computer cursor with his thoughts to communicate and play games.

Although, after a month, the company said that the device placed in Noland Arbaugh's brain was not effective as 85% of the threads that had been inserted into his motor cortex to relay signals had retracted. This happened because of brain movement, the company said as it reportedly considered removing the implant.

It was later said by the company that the threads ultimately stabilized and the company has brought software changes.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Elon Musk's Neuralink to embed wires deeper in brain after problems in first patient?

© 2024 HindustanTimes
