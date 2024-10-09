Kane Williamson won't travel to India with New Zealand squad as selector provides concerning update days before 1st Test

New Zealand faced a significant setback ahead of their Test series against India, as star batter Kane Williamson is a major doubt due to a groin injury. Sustaining the injury during the second test against Sri Lanka, Williamson will miss the initial part of the tour and remain in New Zealand for rehabilitation, according to selector Sam Wells. Kane Williamson watches the ball after playing a shot during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand(AFP)

This marks a further concern for the Black Caps, who are already under pressure following their recent struggles in the longest format of the game.

Wells emphasised the importance of Williamson's rest and recovery, stating, "The advice we've received is that the best course of action is for Kane to rest and rehabilitate now, rather than risk aggravating the injury," Wells said.

Although the team remains hopeful that Williamson will return later in the series, his absence in the early stages significantly hampers New Zealand’s chances against a dominant Indian side on home soil.

To cover for Williamson, New Zealand have called up uncapped all-rounder Mark Chapman, who has excelled in the white-ball formats and is considered a strong player of spin bowling. With his experience in subcontinent conditions, Chapman’s inclusion aims to fill the void left by Williamson, especially against India’s potent spin attack.

“We believe Mark is one of our best players of spin and has a proven track record in the sub-continent,” Wells said.

Adding to New Zealand's concerns, the team comes into the India series on the back of a four-match losing streak, having been swept 2-0 by Sri Lanka. Their recent struggles in Test cricket are compounded by the fact that they have never won a Test series in India.

Opener Tom Latham will also lead the team after Tim Southee resigned as captain following the Sri Lanka debacle.

Bracewell to leave after 1st Test

Michael Bracewell will also be available for only the first Test in Bengaluru before he returns home for the birth of his second child. India-born leg-spinner Ish Sodhi will replace Bracewell for the final two tests in Pune and Mumbai, bringing his experience to the subcontinent conditions.

The squad remains largely unchanged from the one that featured in the series loss to Sri Lanka, apart from the inclusion of Chapman and Sodhi.

New Zealand’s series against India begins on October 16, with the team looking to overturn a long-standing poor record in the subcontinent.