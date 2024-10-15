Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Princess Charlotte's surprising career plan has nothing to do with Royals, but William and Kate ‘swelled with pride’

ByShweta Kukreti
Oct 15, 2024 07:56 PM IST

Prince Charlotte, the daughter of Prince William & Princess Kate, reportedly has completely different future plans, despite being 3rd in the line of succession.

Prince Charlotte, the only daughter of Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton, reportedly has completely different future plans, despite being third in the line of succession.

Princess Charlotte, according to reports, has shown her interest in becoming a nurse after her father and two brothers briefed her about the vital work that National Health Service (NHS) employees do.(REUTERS)
Princess Charlotte, according to reports, has shown her interest in becoming a nurse after her father and two brothers briefed her about the vital work that National Health Service (NHS) employees do.(REUTERS)

Charlotte, according to reports, has shown her interest in becoming a nurse after her father and two brothers briefed her about the vital work that National Health Service (NHS) employees do.

“She's obviously just a little kid, but still, Will and Kate swelled with pride,” a palace insider told New Idea. According to the source, her parents won't be surprised if she would pursue her future in nursing.

Calling Charlotte a “caring little girl who knows what she wants” the insider stated that “Kate and William wouldn't be surprised if she does take on nursing as one of her big causes when she's older.”

It is anticipated that Princess Charlotte will eventually assume a role that is strikingly similar to that of Princess Anne, the sister of King Charles. She will eventually assume major roles in the family and probably earn significant titles, joining her younger brother Louis. However, it has been implied that the Prince and Princess of Wales favor greater independence for their younger children.

Here's what royal experts have to say about Charlotte and Louis

According to royal expert Camilla Tominey, William and Kate will want Charlotte and Louis to “have their own careers” if they decide so.

Camilla went on to say that their youngest child Louis to “go down the Duke of York path” and turn into a “royal hanger-on.”

Speaking to OK!, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond stated that “William and Kate must be acutely aware of the problems for a royal spare.”

As Kate and William have already shown that they are following a modern approach to raise their kids in a contemporary way, Bond mentioned that they will surely do everything to ensure that Charlotte and Louis feel just as special, cherished, and appreciated as George.

Also Read: King Charles sends 'hidden message' to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as Kate ditches ‘Royal family mediator’ role

Louis may choose to serve in the military, work for a nonprofit, or pursue any other career path that interests him after completing his studies, she added. “I'm sure they will encourage him to go to University, which they both enjoyed and where, of course, they found love.”

Richard Eden, the royal journalist for the Daily Mail, concurs that Charlotte is not going to be a full-time royal. According to Eden, the Prince and Princess of Wales want “Charlotte to grow up with the expectation that she will get a job and not be a full-time royal.”

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On