Princess Charlotte's surprising career plan has nothing to do with Royals, but William and Kate ‘swelled with pride’

Prince Charlotte, the only daughter of Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton, reportedly has completely different future plans, despite being third in the line of succession. Princess Charlotte, according to reports, has shown her interest in becoming a nurse after her father and two brothers briefed her about the vital work that National Health Service (NHS) employees do.(REUTERS)

“She's obviously just a little kid, but still, Will and Kate swelled with pride,” a palace insider told New Idea. According to the source, her parents won't be surprised if she would pursue her future in nursing.

Calling Charlotte a “caring little girl who knows what she wants” the insider stated that “Kate and William wouldn't be surprised if she does take on nursing as one of her big causes when she's older.”

It is anticipated that Princess Charlotte will eventually assume a role that is strikingly similar to that of Princess Anne, the sister of King Charles. She will eventually assume major roles in the family and probably earn significant titles, joining her younger brother Louis. However, it has been implied that the Prince and Princess of Wales favor greater independence for their younger children.

Here's what royal experts have to say about Charlotte and Louis

According to royal expert Camilla Tominey, William and Kate will want Charlotte and Louis to “have their own careers” if they decide so.

Camilla went on to say that their youngest child Louis to “go down the Duke of York path” and turn into a “royal hanger-on.”

Speaking to OK!, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond stated that “William and Kate must be acutely aware of the problems for a royal spare.”

As Kate and William have already shown that they are following a modern approach to raise their kids in a contemporary way, Bond mentioned that they will surely do everything to ensure that Charlotte and Louis feel just as special, cherished, and appreciated as George.

Louis may choose to serve in the military, work for a nonprofit, or pursue any other career path that interests him after completing his studies, she added. “I'm sure they will encourage him to go to University, which they both enjoyed and where, of course, they found love.”

Richard Eden, the royal journalist for the Daily Mail, concurs that Charlotte is not going to be a full-time royal. According to Eden, the Prince and Princess of Wales want “Charlotte to grow up with the expectation that she will get a job and not be a full-time royal.”