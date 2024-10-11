Kate Middleton shows signs of ‘inner tension’ as she returns to royal duties wearing ‘eternity band’

Kate Middleton has returned to her royal duties since finishing her chemotherapy last month. The Princess of Wales joined forces with her husband, Prince William, for a surprise visit to Southport. They travelled to the town in England to show support for the families who were affected by the tragic stabbing attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29. Despite her sweet gesture towards the victims' families, Kate showed signs of “inner tension,” according to a royal expert. Kate Middleton honours the victims of UK stabbings that left three young girls dead at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport(Reuters)

Kate Middleton shows signs of ‘inner tension’ during surprise public appearance in Southport

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived at the Southport Community Centre on Thursday to meet with the families of Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, Bebe King, 6, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, the three girls who were stabbed to death in the horrific attack. Given the nature of the engagement, Kate mostly had a sombre look on her face. However, at some point, she managed to let out her famous smile as someone made her laugh.

Decoding her behaviour, body language expert Judi James told Daily Mail, “Kate's visit involved some familiar body language behaviours, both her own and as a couple with William.” She explained how, at first, the princess was in a “quieter, listening and empathetic mode.” But, soon “became more animated as she talked.” James pointed out that Kate was “raising her hands in a series of cupping rituals, sometimes with spiked fingers registering the strength of her emotional input.”

James went on to comment on the royal couple's joint body language, saying, “One very sweet, familiar trait is that of intense mirroring between Kate and William.” “This has always been their signature look and it is happily as intense as ever,” she added. “There are times they sit looking completely twinned here, heads cocked at the same angle to listen and hands clasped over their knees. Even their outfits are matching.”

The expert continued to highlight that at one point during the visit, “there is also a moment when that signature 'Kate smile' returns as one of the people they're meeting makes them laugh.” “It's the same wide, perfect smile we've seen Kate do for years but it's good to see a return of it during one of her first visits since her illness,” James added. However, there were several aspects of Kate's behaviour that were “signs of what looks like inner tension.”

“When she arrives she clasps her bag in front of her torso with both hands and when she sits she holds one wrist with the other hand in what looks like a very tight clasp,” James said of the princess, adding, “But she visibly relaxes as the visit goes on until she is standing talking to one of the responders in a more energetic, animated way.”

Kate replaces her sapphire engagement ring with new ‘eternity band’

For the outing, which marked her first public appearance since completing chemotherapy, Kate ditched her iconic sapphire engagement ring in favour of a new piece of jewel. The mother-of-three opted for a thin golden ring stacked with what some have speculated is a new “eternity band.”

Tobias Kormind, the co-founder and MD of 77 Diamonds, told GB News, “Kate’s new ring may be a symbol of hope for new beginnings, with an emotional tie to the past.” “Eternity rings represent everlasting love, and this style of ring echoed the sentiment of the moving video, where Kate was seen spending time with those closest to her.”