Travis Kelce is no longer interested in ‘Taylor Swift circus’, body language expert says

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce recently stole the spotlight with their PDA-packed date at the US Open. The duo made headlines as they were photographed cosying up to one another during the September 8 men's final between Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz. Despite their romantic gestures, their behaviour hinted at several “red flags,” according to a body language expert. Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 8, 2024 Singer Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce are seen during the final match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz(REUTERS)

Body language expert decodes Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's behaviour at US Open date

Decoding their behaviour at the tennis tournament, Darren Stanton, a body language expert, told Tyla, “For these two, they started off quite full on, very tactile, very touchy feely.” “Travis was going around the world to support her on her Era’s tour,” he added.

ALSO READ: Fashion power couple Rachel Zoe, Rodger Berman announce shock divorce after 26 years of marriage

Stanton went on to say that while the Chiefs tight end appeared enthusiastic on his very public dates with the Cruel Summer hitmaker, his energy levels have now seemingly “dropped.” “The PDA from the pair was very full on for a while, holding hands and kissing in public, but this seems to have decreased as time has gone on,” he explained.

The expert noted that Travis is “only really trying when she’s looking,” while Swift is a “firework as usual.” “It’s only when she looks at him that he really engages,” Stanton continued, adding that their relationship “no longer feels authentic” in public as the Blank Space singer appears to be “always on duty” when out and about with the NFL star.

ALSO READ: Royal fans emotional over Kate Middleton's touching health update video, ‘Going to watch this on a loop’

“Initially, when they were pictured walking anywhere, they were all over each other, he would have his arms round her from the back, hugging her really tightly,” the expert went on. He noted how, during their initial years of dating, they matched each other's body language as “they would meet each other in the middle with their gestures, showing a strong connection.”

“We’ve not seen that in recent weeks, so I believe he is becoming less interested with the 'Taylor Swift circus',” Stanton said, claiming that the 34-year-old athlete may be “overwhelmed” by the “media frenzy circus” that follows his relationship with Swift. “I believe we will continue to see a gradual decrease in these gestures and signatures with their behaviour over the coming weeks,” he added.