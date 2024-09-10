Gingham dresses to double denim: Take a leaf out of Taylor Swift's style book

Miss Americana has recently been spotted publicly attending weddings and NFL games with her beau, Travis Kelce, an American football player. Taylor's recent outings have left her fans gasping for her style game. Check out the latest fashion she has been owning, from classy old-money aesthetic to rocking denim-on-denim! Taylor Swift rocking chic outfits for date nights and NFL games.(Photos: X)

Denim on denim with thigh-high boots

Taylor Swift rocking a denim bustier top paired with denim shorts.(Photos: X)

Taylor was seen supporting Travis Kelce at his Kansas City Chiefs game in Missouri against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium. Bringing back the 80s denim style, Taylor rocked a denim bustier top paired with denim shorts. She rounded off her look with thigh-high red boots and a small black bag.

Sheer black blouse with a blazer

Taylor Swift was spotted wearing a classy all-black ensemble with Travis Kelce.(Photos: X)

Taylor and Travis stepped out for a date night in Brooklyn where the singer was spotted wearing an all-black ensemble featuring a sheer blouse, and a matching pair of high-waisted black shorts with a belt. Over this, she opted for a structured formal blazer with knee-high black boots. She completes her look with a black quilted bag and a layered gold necklace, enhancing the overall elegance of the outfit.

Cream floral dress with cut-out details

Taylor Swift in an elegant strappy cream floral dress with cut-out details and a scalloped neckline.(Photos: X)

Taylor Swift recently attended model Karen Elson’s wedding to Electric Lady Studios' managing partner, Lee Foster in New York. She was dressed to the nines in an elegant strappy cream floral dress with cut-out details and a scalloped neckline. She added “something blue” to her outfit by carrying a small blue bag, adding a pastel touch to her overall outfit.

Beige mini dress with a stylish brown overcoat

Taylor Swift wearing a beige mini-dress with a chic brown overcoat.(Photos: X)

Yet another date night for the couple in New York City, Swift stepped out wearing a beige mini dress with a chic brown overcoat, adding sophistication to her style. She completed her look by carrying a small black purse and accessorised with a necklace, earrings, bracelet and finger rings.

Red and white gingham dress with sunnies

Taylor in a red and white gingham dress, oozing a country and all-American vibe.(Photos: X)

While attending the US Open men's final with Travis Kelce, Taylor stepped into the vintage era. She wore a red and white gingham dress, oozing a country and all-American vibe. The dress has a fitted bust, a deep sweetheart neckline, wide shoulder straps, and a pleated miniskirt. A gold necklace, bracelets, earrings, and retro-style sunglasses finished her ensemble.