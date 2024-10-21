Meghan Markle holding a ‘weapon in her back pocket’ as she seeks ‘royal revenge’

Meghan Markle may be holding a “weapon” that could be used against the Royal Family if she ever decides to seek “revenge,” per a royal expert. While Meghan Markle has maintained discretion since stepping down, speculation about a potential tell-all memoir persists, fueled by her previous comments about not signing an NDA.

Since she and Prince Harry stepped down as senior working royals back in 2020, the Sussexes have made headlines with their candid revelations during their interview with Oprah Winfrey and later in their tell-all Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. And, then Prince Harry's 2023 bombshell memoir, Spare, included sharp critiques of both King Charles III and Prince William.

Now, rumours persist that she may follow in Harry's footsteps by publishing her own tell-all memoir. This speculation has been fueled by comments Meghan made in 2022, hinting at having kept a journal during her time as a working royal.

Is Meghan Markle holding a smoking gun?

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine that the Suits star might be holding a tell-all memoir “in her back pocket.” She stated, “Obviously, the journal she mentioned will remain a potential weapon in her back pocket if she ever feels the need to seek some sort of revenge. But she has behaved with discretion and dignity ever since Oprah and the documentary series.”

“I think she is looking forward, not backwards and is moving on with her life. So I don’t think we should be raising false alarms about any potential memoir.”

Meghan herself has previously hinted at the possibility of writing a book

Just before Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, she gave an interview to The Cut, Meghan explained that she had never signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) when stepping down from royal duties in 2020.

During the same interview, Meghan shared that she had rediscovered a journal she had kept during her time at Frogmore Cottage, her former residence in the UK, during her return for the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. She said, “You go back and you open drawers and you're like, ‘Oh my gosh. This is what I was writing in my journal there.’”

Roya Nikkhah, Royal Editor of the Sunday Times, spoke on True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat supporting Meghan's jornal claim, “The thinly veiled threats that came in [Meghan's interview with The Cut]... I think [she] probably hopes it does [feel threatening] to the Royal Family... that phrase, 'I have a lot to say until I don't' and, 'I've never signed anything that restricts me from talking'... there was a very strong inference there.”

“And, of course, the reminder that she keeps a journal, and [her] revelation that, ‘When we came back to Windsor, to Frogmore Cottage for the Jubilee, I rediscovered my journal that I’d left there’ - I was astonished to discover that she had left a highly private diary behind in Windsor, rather than taking it back.”