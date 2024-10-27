Prince William breaks silence on Harry for first time in years, shares touching memory with brother

Prince William has finally given his estranged brother Harry the first public nod in years, sharing a rare glimpse into a touching childhood moment with his baby brother. In his upcoming documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, set to air on ITV, William took a trip down memory lane when their late mother, Princess Diana, took him and Harry to The Passage, a charity supporting people facing homelessness. A file photo of Prince William, left, and Prince Harry.(AP)

Recalling how Diana's warmth put everyone at ease, William remembers the visit as a powerful lesson that shaped his understanding of the world and something that ultimately led him to start this initiative.

Prince William talks Prince Harry in new documentary

“My mother took me to The Passage; she took Harry and I both there. I must have been 11 at the time, maybe 10,” William shares in his upcoming broadcast about his efforts to end homelessness. Reflecting on the 1993 visit to The Passage charity in London, he recalls, “I had never been to anything like that before, and I was a bit anxious about what to expect.”

Also read: Victoria and David Beckham ‘piss off’ new Miami neighbours by ignoring this big rule after $80M move

Describing Diana's natural ability to ease those around her, William adds, "My mother went about her usual, making everyone feel relaxed, having a laugh and joking with everyone. I remember at the time kind of thinking, “Well if everyone doesn't have a home, they’re all going to be really sad.' But it was incredible how happy an environment it was." This is believed to be the first time in years that William, the heir to the throne, has publicly mentioned his brother, Harry since their rift began with the release of Spare.

Prince William shares a childhood memory with Harry

Last year, the Prince of Wales launched a five-year project called Homewards as a tribute to his late mother, Diana, and a commitment to tackling social issues in the U.K. William shared how he is “desperately” trying to help those with nowhere to go.

Also read: Joe Rogan cracks up after Donald Trump asks him to do the same as Elon Musk: ‘You are not a…’

Recalling a childhood memory with his brother, when their mother took them to The Passage, he describes how the experience opened his eyes to the harsh realities of homelessness. Through simple activities like playing chess and chatting, he realised that not everyone lived as he did. As he explains, “When you’re quite small, you just think life is what you see in front of you,” but meeting people with different experiences left a lasting impression on him.

“It’s when you meet people, as I did then, who put a different perspective in your head and say, ‘Well, I was living on the street last night,’ and you’re like, ‘Woah.’ I remember that happening,” William said.

After that visit, William took on patron roles with The Passage and Centrepoint charities and even spent a night on the streets in 2009 to gain a firsthand understanding of what it feels like to be homeless. Despite their current distance, Harry, too, has continued Diana’s legacy with projects like the Invictus Games, efforts in digital safety in addition to his other charity works.

Reflecting on their mother’s influence, Harry shared in a 2017 Newsweek interview, “My mother took a huge part in showing me an ordinary life, including taking me and my brother to see homeless people.”