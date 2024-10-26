Victoria and David Beckham ‘piss off’ new Miami neighbours by ignoring this big rule after $80M move

Victoria and David Beckham have barely unpacked their designer bags in their new $80 million Miami Beach mansion and have already started a ‘beef’ with their neighbours. Reports suggest that the couple's approach to home-buying lacks the usual Hollywood hush-hush method employed by A-listers to keep paparazzi and fans from swarming the area. With their stunning new pad boasting a 124-foot pool, a chef's kitchen, and a cinema room, it seems their dream home is quickly becoming a nightmare for those living nearby. The Beckhams

Neighbours ‘irked’ by the Beckhams Miami address leak

According to PageSix, Victoria and David Beckham have been quite open about their recent home purchase, opting to buy the property under their own names instead of using a “limited liability company,” which is a common strategy among the super-rich to keep their addresses private. This choice has sparked safety worries among their neighbors, as the area is now flooded with fans, paparazzi, and nosy locals who have found the couple's address easily with their fingertips almost like flipping through a phone book.

“The whole world is driving by, paparazzi are there, the houses are all over the Web, and the neighbors are concerned for safety,” an insider informed the outlet.

The Beckhams, known for their lavish lifestyle, reportedly purchased their new Miami mansion with cold hard cash. They also own a $23 million condo in the city's One Thousand Museum building. However, their lack of discretion in purchasing the property directly under their own names has caused some issues.

Typically, celebrities use limited liability companies (LLCs) to shield their identities and maintain privacy. By not doing so, the Beckhams have inadvertently made their personal information publicly accessible. “They wish the Beckhams hadn’t used their real name. Miami’s neighborhoods aren’t Beverly Hills — it’s a lot of private, non-famous families,” the sources added. “They don’t want unnecessary public attention.”

Inside Beckhams' Miami mansion

The $80 million mega-mansion offers stunning views and a luxurious interior. Located on North Bay Road and designed by Choeff Levy Fischman, who describes the property as, a “tropical Modern home with a sophisticated blend of materials, including Ipe wood, Perlato marble, dark bronze doors and window frames, and metal accents,” according to PageSix.

The place has nine big bedrooms and nine complete bathrooms, plus four half-sized ones. It also comes with an amazing gym and spa, and a private movie theater. A person who knows the inside scoop told Radar that this is their dream house. Plus, there's plenty of room for the Beckhams to park their private yacht.