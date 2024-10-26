Are Love is Blind 7 Taylor and Garrett still together after the wedding? What about the others: Find out

As Love Is Blind Season 7 races toward its reunion, the drama's boiling over and fans are on edge, wondering who’ll still be standing—and who’ll be sprinting for the exit. Among the pod squad, Taylor and Garrett, the science nerds with a shared obsession over dry jokes and the quantum world, seemed like a lock. Are Love is Blind 7 Taylor and Garrett still together after the wedding?

But, of course, we’re not just wondering about them, then there’s Ramses, whose hate for a certain piece of latex sparked way more than debates about personal boundaries. Meanwhile, Ashley and Tyler brought a rollercoaster of emotions with a paternity scandal juicy enough to leave any reality TV fans in awe. But the big question is who is still together.

Are Taylor Krause and Garrett Josemans still together?

Love Is Blind Season 7 took a DC route this time, where Taylor, who is half-Chinese, navigated complex cultural conversations with Garrett, a quantum physicist with a long history of being single. They bonded over their smarts, becoming the nerdy couple you can’t help but root for. They even planned their wedding for the 13th of the month—a date their parents share in marriage folklore, no less. But does that help? So far, yes. After saying ‘I Do’ at the altar, despite a 'message from the ex’ drama, Netflix Tudum reports that the current status of the couple is ‘still together.’

Even Reddit believes, “ They post way too much content about each other, like reels and photos of their dates and time together during the show to not still be together.” But few are raising eyebrows with Taylor’s cryptic message where in an interview she said, “men disappoint,” and that, “Garrett seemed kind of conflicted during the wedding episode. "it's such a heavy decision”

Are Tyler and Ashley together?

The couple, who seemed to be losing track mid-season with the bombshell revelation that Garrett is the father of three children via sperm donation after helping a couple in need years ago, still made it to the altar and said yes. Tudum suggests that the couple is still together, but since it has already been a year since the show concluded, Reddit and social media are debating the fact. Given the tumultuous emotions of the duo, many believe there might be a chance of a split. But what happens will be revealed at the reunion, of course.

What about Marissa and Ramses, Hannah and Nick?

Marissa, a Navy veteran, hoped to break free from always dating guys who are all about being tough. She fell hard for Ramses. Their relationship got stronger, and they even got engaged. But, soon started to disagree on how to live their lives and what it means to be committed. Right before their wedding, Ramses decided to back out, leaving Marissa feeling crushed. They are not together.

Hannah and Nick

Hannah bonded with college football player Nick but soon was surrounded by doubts about his maturity. After a brief breakup, they reconnected, but tensions rose during their Mexico trip over flirtations and lifestyle differences. Ultimately, Hannah called off the engagement, unsure of Nick's true intentions. Not together. Reunion on Oct 31.