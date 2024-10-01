Love is Blind Season 7: Release date, time, where to watch, participants and more

Get ready for a dose of romance and drama with an all-new season of Love is Blind. The show is returning to screens this season and will follow the journey of single participants as they try to form deep romantic connections to find their ‘the one’. Season 7 will be the first in Love is Blind history when a pair of siblings will be among the participants of the reality TV show.



Love is Blind Season 7 release date, time and schedule

Love is Blind Season 7 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, October 2, 2024 and will stream on Netflix. Fans will require a subscription plan to access the upcoming and previous seasons of the reality TV show. Love is Blind Season 7 will have 12 episodes, each released every Wednesday at 3 am ET, as reported by USA Today.

The show's finale will be released on Saturday, October 12, 2024. Nick and Vanessa Lachey will once again take on hosting duties for Season 7 of Love is Blind. The duo has been at the helm of the series since it first premiered in 2020.

Fans can utilise the following schedule to catch the new episodes in time:

Episode No. Date of release Episodes 1 - 6 October 2 Episodes 7 – 9 October 9 Episode 10-11 October 16 Episode 12 October 23

Love is Blind Season 7: Participants and trailer

Netflix released a promising trailer for Love is Blind Season 7, which features an exciting upcoming journey as the participants navigate heartbreaks and games to hopefully find the love of their lives before getting evicted.

Love is Blind Season 7: Male participants

Following is a list of male participants for Love is Blind Season 7:

Bohdan, 36: Tech sales

David, 29: Project manager

Garrett, 33: Quantum physicist

Jason, 30: Loan officer

Leo, 31: Art dealer

Nick D., 29: Real estate agent

Nick P., 31: Commercial real estate brokerage

Perry, 31: Realtor

Ramses, 35: Program associate at justice reform nonprofit

Raymond, 33: Consultant

Stephen, 34: Electrician

Tamar, 33: Video editor and animator

Tim, 33: Web content strategist

Tyler, 34: Account manager

Love is Blind Season 7: Female participants

Following is the list of female participants for Love is Blind Season 7:

Ally, 31: Master esthetician

Alexandra, 33: Producer

Ashley A., 32: Marketing director

Ashley W., 32: Health and wellness educator

Brittany, 33: Esthetician

Dylan, 30: Realtor and artist

Hannah, 27: Medical device sales

Katie, 36: Sports marketing manager

Marissa, 32: Lawyer

Monica, 37: Sales Executive

Morgan, 33: Sales team lead

Nina, 32: Journalist

Tara, 29: Senior marketing manager

Taylor, 30: Clean energy policy consultant

Jenny, 31: Account training coordinator

It will be interesting to watch who will find a deep connection and win the show in the end.