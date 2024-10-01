Love is Blind Season 7: Release date, time, where to watch, participants and more
Read to know more as Love is Blind returns with Season 7 on Netflix.
Get ready for a dose of romance and drama with an all-new season of Love is Blind. The show is returning to screens this season and will follow the journey of single participants as they try to form deep romantic connections to find their ‘the one’. Season 7 will be the first in Love is Blind history when a pair of siblings will be among the participants of the reality TV show.
Love is Blind Season 7 release date, time and schedule
Love is Blind Season 7 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, October 2, 2024 and will stream on Netflix. Fans will require a subscription plan to access the upcoming and previous seasons of the reality TV show. Love is Blind Season 7 will have 12 episodes, each released every Wednesday at 3 am ET, as reported by USA Today.
The show's finale will be released on Saturday, October 12, 2024. Nick and Vanessa Lachey will once again take on hosting duties for Season 7 of Love is Blind. The duo has been at the helm of the series since it first premiered in 2020.
Fans can utilise the following schedule to catch the new episodes in time:
Episode No.
Date of release
Episodes 1 - 6
October 2
Episodes 7 – 9
October 9
Episode 10-11
October 16
Episode 12
October 23
Love is Blind Season 7: Participants and trailer
Netflix released a promising trailer for Love is Blind Season 7, which features an exciting upcoming journey as the participants navigate heartbreaks and games to hopefully find the love of their lives before getting evicted.
Love is Blind Season 7: Male participants
Following is a list of male participants for Love is Blind Season 7:
- Bohdan, 36: Tech sales
- David, 29: Project manager
- Garrett, 33: Quantum physicist
- Jason, 30: Loan officer
- Leo, 31: Art dealer
- Nick D., 29: Real estate agent
- Nick P., 31: Commercial real estate brokerage
- Perry, 31: Realtor
- Ramses, 35: Program associate at justice reform nonprofit
- Raymond, 33: Consultant
- Stephen, 34: Electrician
- Tamar, 33: Video editor and animator
- Tim, 33: Web content strategist
- Tyler, 34: Account manager
Love is Blind Season 7: Female participants
Following is the list of female participants for Love is Blind Season 7:
- Ally, 31: Master esthetician
- Alexandra, 33: Producer
- Ashley A., 32: Marketing director
- Ashley W., 32: Health and wellness educator
- Brittany, 33: Esthetician
- Dylan, 30: Realtor and artist
- Hannah, 27: Medical device sales
- Katie, 36: Sports marketing manager
- Marissa, 32: Lawyer
- Monica, 37: Sales Executive
- Morgan, 33: Sales team lead
- Nina, 32: Journalist
- Tara, 29: Senior marketing manager
- Taylor, 30: Clean energy policy consultant
- Jenny, 31: Account training coordinator
It will be interesting to watch who will find a deep connection and win the show in the end.
