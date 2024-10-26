Jennifer Garner is ‘running’ to Ben Affleck after JLO split as boyfriend wants ‘wedding’

As Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck gear up for their lengthy divorce battle, it seems that Jennifer Garner is back in the mix, offering her ex-husband a shoulder to lean on. However, this has become a matter of concern for her businessman beau, John Miller, who is looking forward to spending the rest of his life with the actress, with marriage plans reportedly on the cards. Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were married for 13 years

Sources reveal that while Garner has stepped up as a rock for Affleck during this challenging time, Miller is growing increasingly impatient with her "running to Ben’s side."

Jennifer Garner ‘a rock’ for Ben Affleck

The 13 Going on 30 actress was married to the Accountant star for almost a decade, and they share three kids together: Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12. Despite their tumultuous split, which Affleck attributed to his struggles with addiction, the exes have maintained a cordial relationship while co-parenting their children.

Even when J.Lo and Affleck started living apart, Garner was reportedly working to call a truce between the two, hoping to support a rekindled romance. However, her boyfriend, Miller, argues that Affleck is a grown man who should manage his own drama. A source told Radar that “John's argument is that Ben's an adult and should figure it out without impinging on their life.”

Meanwhile, Garner has always maintained that Affleck is "the most brilliant person in any room" despite his complexities.

Miller thinks ‘marriage is for two people, not three’

"Jen feels a sense of responsibility to Ben,” the source continued, reflecting on the actress’s thoughts as she continues supporting her ‘troubled’ ex through ups and downs, leaving her boyfriend grappling with the emotional tug-of-war. “But John wants to marry her — and he feels there should only be two people in a marriage, not three,” they added.

Earlier, Garner was spotted on a wedding dress hunt in Paris as she attended the DIOR show, with InTouch reporting that the couple has wedding plans in mind. She was "seriously scouting for her dream wedding dress and exploring various wedding venues" during her visit, a source told the outlet.

“Paris is one of their favorite escapes, and they’ve decided that getting married there this coming spring is something they want to do.” The actress has been with Miller since 2018, although they briefly separated in 2020 before rekindling their romance months later, and they have continued to grow strong since then. They have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye for years.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Split

After months of radio silence following their split, it became clear that all was not well between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Affleck moved out of their marital home and rented a place near his ex-wife and kids in Brentwood while JLo was off touring the world. They missed celebrating their second anniversary, and Affleck didn’t even show up for his wife's birthday. All of this came just months after they had gushed about their "greatest love story," which had rekindled after a decade apart.

It was no surprise when JLo officially filed for divorce on their second wedding anniversary. She later opened up about this tumultuous chapter in Interview magazine, shedding light on what went wrong, and said, "I thought I learned that, but I didn't. And then, this summer, I had to be like, 'I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that.'” However, recently reports surfaced that the Argo star “never looked back” and is "very focused on work and his kids"