Joe Rogan cracks up after Donald Trump asks him to do the same as Elon Musk: ‘You are not a…’

Donald Trump turned to Joe Rogan for a little campaign assistance, insisting that the podcaster “cannot be voting for Kamala Harris.” Trump was in Athens, where, after running late, he arrived to record an episode at the former UFC commentator's studio. After settling in, Trump took a moment to muse about the dangers of the presidency. He boasted about his strong backing from billionaire Elon Musk. Rogan, acting as a good host, frequently complimented Trump, rarely interrupting him, which allowed the two to connect over their shared interests. Donald Trump confirms Joe Rogan's podcast appearance: Report

Donald Trump asks Joe Rogan to endorse him

Being one of the greatest podcasters with a massive fan following, it's no surprise Trump would seek an endorsement, and he did. “He gave me the nicest endorsement,” Trump said, referring to the billionaire Tesla owner. “You should do the same thing, Joe, because you cannot be voting for Kamala,” Trump declared. He boasted about his recent shout-out from the Tesla owner while humorously declaring Rogan a “Khabib person” instead of a “Kamala person,” referencing Khabib Abdulmanapovich Nurmagomedov, the Russian former professional mixed martial artist.

Rogan burst into laughter as the president kept going with his rhythm. “I’ve been watching you for years. You’re definitely not a Kamala person. You’re a Khabib person—not a Kamala person,” Trump quipped sparking laughter again. This banter comes just two years after Rogan turned down an invitation for Trump to appear on his show, labeling the former president as “an existential threat to democracy,” and then candidly sharing his desire again to have him on Podcast with a list of questions already ready.

Key highlights of Joe Rogan and Donald Trump’s podcast

Rogan asks Trump about 2020 defeat

“I want to talk about 2020 because you said over and over again that you were robbed in 2020,” Rogan asked Trump during the interview. Trump and Vance have kept claiming the MAGA didn’t lose previous elections. Trump said he thinks the judges weren't up to the task of reversing the election and kept pushing his claims, saying mail-in ballots weren't safe and that Democrats rigged the election using Covid as an excuse.

As he spoke, Rogan appeared to support Trump's skepticism regarding election integrity, drawing a parallel between individuals questioning election results and those who scrutinize the safety of COVID-19 vaccines. "You get labeled an election denier," Rogan commented.

Trump calls out a ‘very dangerous business’

Trump, who never misses a chance to bring up his failed assassination attempt, which occurred months ago during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a bullet grazed his ear and the shooter was killed by Secret Service, called being president a “very dangerous business.” “I do things that don’t necessarily make me popular. I just do what’s right,” the 78-year-old presidential nominee said. “I understand what I’m doing. You make yourself a target, and it’s a very dangerous business. I never thought of that when I took on the role.”

Eliminating income tax

“Did you just float out the idea of getting rid of income taxes and replacing it with tariffs?” Rogan questioned. In response to Rogan's question about replacing income taxes with tariffs, Trump expressed support for the idea, stating, “Yeah, sure. But why not?”

Rogan then questioned Trump about whether aliens really exist. Trump first said he didn't think so, but then said he'd talked to some reliable pilots who saw weird stuff up there. He said it's possible there's life on other planets, like Mars.