Friday, Oct 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
When world’s richest man Elon Musk invited his ex-wife Talulah Riley to hotel room to show videos of…

ByTrisha Sengupta
Oct 25, 2024 05:10 PM IST

Talulah Riley’s video, in which she speaks about a moment she shared with her ex-husband, Elon Musk, has gone viral. The footage is being re-shared massively.

A throwback video of Elon Musk’s ex-wife Talulah Riley has resurfaced on social media, leaving people amused. In the clip, she shares how once the tech billionaire invited her back to his hotel room saying he wanted to show her some videos. Riley, who initially considered it an innuendo for a more romantic evening together, later realised that the SpaceX CEO did what he said and showed her some videos.

Talulah Riley revealed several stories about Elon Musk in a BBC documentary from 2022. (Screengrab)
Talulah Riley revealed several stories about Elon Musk in a BBC documentary from 2022. (Screengrab)

“When Elon Musk invited his ex-wife to his hotel room to show her rocket videos,” reads a caption shared along with the video on an X page. The footage is part of a BBC documentary about the tech mogul.

“I remember one evening he said, ‘Would you like to come back to my hotel room so we can look at rocket videos?’ I said, ‘Hmm... Ok, yeah’. I’ll come back’. And we did get into his hotel room, and he did just show me rocket videos,” Riley reveals with a smile on her face.

Take a look at the video here:

Who is Talulah Riley?

Talulah Riley is an actor, author, and businesswoman. She married Elon Musk twice and eventually separated both times. “I suppose the reason to get remarried was just because it felt silly to be together unmarried after having been married. You know, it’s like a habit," she once told in an interview about why they decided to remarry.

The 38-year-old has always been open about her relationship with the X owner. In an interview, she revealed that though they have separated, the duo share a “very deep love and connection.”

She appeared in the BBC documentary The Elon Musk Show in 2022 and opened up about the unknown sides of Musk and their relationship. She denied the claims that he is “emotionless and cold,” adding that “nothing could be further from the truth”.

She married actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster this year after announcing their engagement in 2023.


