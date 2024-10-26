'Mother' Beyoncé officially endorses Kamala Harris at Houston Rally: 'It’s time for America to sing...'

Beyoncé ended months of speculations about her public endorsement of the Democratic party on Friday. She made an appearance at Vice President Kamala Harris’ Rally in Houston’s Shell Energy Stadium. The singer took the stage alongside Kelly Rowland as she addressed the crowd at Harris’ rally for reproductive rights. Singer Beyonce speaks during a campaign rally of Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, in Houston, Texas, U.S., October 25, 2024. REUTERS/Marco Bello(REUTERS)

Beyoncé addresses the crowd ‘as a mother’

The singer began by addressing her Texas roots as she said, “H-town! We are so happy to be standing here on this stage as proud country Texan women, supporting and celebrating the one and only Vice President Kamala Harris.” She described Harris as “A woman who’s been pushing for what this country really needs right now: unity. It’s impossible to not feel the energy in this room. The positivity, the community, the humanity,” as reported by Variety.

The Single Ladies songstress explained that she is there as a mother who’s worried about the future of America and where her children will grow up. She stated, “We are at the precipice of an incredible shift, the brink of history. I’m not here as a celebrity. I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother. A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in.”

She continued, “A world where we have the freedom to control our bodies. A world where we’re not divided. Our past, our present, our future, merge to meet us here. Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what’s possible with no ceilings, no limitations. Imagine our grandmothers, imagine what they feel right now. Those who have lived to see this historic day.”

Beyoncé leaves crowd on optimistic note

The singer ended her speech by urging people to vote after cheering various states of Houston. She concluded with “We must vote and we need you. It’s time to sing a new song. A song that began 248 years ago. The old notes of downfall, discord, despair, no longer resonate. Our generations of loved ones before us are whispering a prophecy, a quest, a calling, an anthem.”

She added, “Our moment right now. It’s time for America to sing a new song. Our voices sing a chorus of unity. They sing a song of dignity and opportunity.” She confirmed her support for Harris as she said, “Are y’all ready to add your voice to the new American song? Because I am. So let’s do this! Ladies and gentlemen, please, give a big loud Texas welcome to the next president of the United States, Vice President Kamala Harris.”