Barron Trump the ‘mastermind’ behind Trump’s secret weapon to…;'Everything he touches turns gold'

Barron Trump may be the youngest in the Trump clan, but he’s already shifting the election stride in favour of his father, Donald Trump. Fresh off landing at NYU’s Stern School of Business, the youngest Trump has taken on a surprising role: guiding Donald Trump toward podcast appearances that resonate with younger audiences. Former US President Donald Trump and his son Barron Trump. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP)(AFP)

From lively discussions with comedians to deep dives on popular shows, his recommendations have helped the former president connect with Gen Z and millennial voters in a big way. This comes as the former president wraps up his sit-up with one of the most influential podcasters in present times, Joe Rogan.

Barron Trump behind Trump’s podcast deals?

The former president has been making headlines with his appearances on various podcasts and YouTube channels such as Logan Paul’s in June, Nelk Boys in October, Bet-David, Schulz, Von, and more, effectively swaying younger audiences by moving beyond traditional legacy media to share his political message. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris is also making efforts to connect with the younger generation, after she forayed into the same business with her appearance on The Shade Room and Call He Daddy but received a slightly mediocre response as compared to Trump who normally sweeps the trend of the day.

Recently, Trump’s campaign advisor offered insight into Barron’s influence on the campaign. “Barron has been very involved in recommending a number of the podcasts that we should do,” Jason Miller shared on the Politico’s podcast. Praising Barron’s knack for identifying winning opportunities, Miller added, “I’ve got to tell you, hats off to the young man. Every single recommendation he’s made has turned into absolute ratings gold that’s broken the internet.”

“When you look at the impact of podcasts or YouTube shows — non-traditional media — part of the thing is you’re meeting voters where they’re at,” he added according to the Post.

Donald Trump on Joe Rogan’s podcast

Trump recently dropped by Austin, Texas, to record an episode for Joe Rogan’s podcast at the former UFC commentator's studio after headlining a campaign rally where he called America a"garbage can" for the rest of the world. The three-hour sit-down, teased in a trailer, has fans buzzing with the potential to swing the election in favour of either candidate. As Trump winds down his 2024 campaign media blitz, he’s stirring up excitement on the Joe Rogan Experience, a podcast that proudly boasts over 14 million listeners on Spotify alone.

But before this appearance, ABC News reported that the 78-year-old’s podcast lineup is being carefully curated by none other than his son, Barron Trump, a recent high school graduate.

Trump too earlier disclosed how his son who is not involved in politics yet likes ‘advising’ him. After kicking off his interview with Von, Trump revealed that Barron had described the Louisiana-born comedian, saying, “Dad, he’s big. He’s a big one.”