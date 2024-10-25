Ex-porn star Mia Khalifa trolls US military: ‘Suffer from PTSD’ | Video

Mia Khalifa has sparked a wave of backlash after posting a video mocking U.S. military members, sarcastically "wishing" they return with PTSD to prove her point–what she views as the government's disregard for veterans’ well-being. In the video, Khalifa greets "everyone not in the U.S. military" before targeting America’s foreign deployments, quipping, “I hope you go over there and get your little brain all scrambled up.” Mia Khalifa mocks US military in a video(Pic- X)

Mia Khalifa targets US military in new video

Former adult star and now social media activist Mia Khalifa, who has been vocal in her support for Palestinians and made controversial comments following the October 7, 2023, attacks, recently took to social media to post a mocking video, saying, “Good morning to everyone who is not in the U.S. military.”

Also read: Jeff Bezos blocking Kamala Harris's endorsement? Staffers ‘restless’ over Washington Post’s silence

On her X account, without specifically mentioning Israel or the ongoing conflict in Gaza and Lebanon, the Lebanese star launched a scathing critique of U.S. military troops deployed on foreign soil, adding, “Good morning to everyone who is sitting at home and not on soil that doesn’t belong to them, fighting a war for a country that doesn’t care about them.”

The now-deleted video on her social media came shortly after U.S. troops were deployed to the Middle East amidst regional tensions. Khalifa, who used to be PornHub's top-rated adult star and got threats from ISIS for wearing a hijab in a movie, often talks about Israel calling it an "apartheid" country. Her controversial political comments even led to her downfall in her career as brands started cutting ties with the star.

Also read: Kim Kardashian thanks surprising figure after Menendez Brothers’ resentencing

Mia Khalifa mocks US troops deployed in Israel

While she didn’t specifically mention the recent U.S. deployment, her remarks appeared aligned with her consistent anti-war stance. In the video, Khalifa mockingly expresses that she hopes U.S. soldiers deployed overseas end up with PTSD. “I hope you go over there and get your little brain all scrambled up with PTSD and come back here and see how much the United States cares about you, pookie!” She said imitating a baby voice. “See how much they care about you when you come back.”

She then sarcastically suggests that veterans will get nothing more than some breathing exercises from the VA to “fix” their broken minds—because, according to her, once they're no longer useful, the government couldn’t care less. “Oh, I’m so sad, I p— my pants every time I see a falafel stand in Manhattan.”

“Let’s see how much the VA cares about you. Let’s see what they tell you to do with your little broken brain from going over to fight a war that’s not yours. They’re going to try to tell you to do breathing exercises because the US government does not give a f— about you, once you cannot die for them. Once you’re done, once you’re a shell, they don’t care about you,” she said according to the POST.

The video garnered over 3 million views on X, before disappearing. After previously receiving a lot of flak for making light of the October 7, 2023 terror attacks, in a recent interview with The New York Times, she clarified her stance, stating that she believes “Palestinians resisting Israeli occupation are fighting for their freedom, similar to the fall of the Berlin Wall.”