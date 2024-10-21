'This is creepy': Elderly man performs Karwa Chauth puja for Mia Khalifa. Internet is not impressed

Karwa Chauth, a significant festival for married women in India, is traditionally marked by fasting for the long and healthy lives of their husbands. However, a recent video featuring an elderly man performing Karwa Chauth puja for former adult film star Mia Khalifa has ignited a heated debate across social media platforms. The clip, shared by the user Guru Ji on X, known for its humorous content, has captured the attention of many. An elderly man performed Karwa Chauth puja for Mia Khalifa, sparking divided reactions online.(X/@guru_ji_ayodhya)

The clip that sparked online debate

The video depicts the elderly man engaged in the puja, complete with a traditional thali and a channi, gazing at a picture of Mia Khalifa affixed to a wall. While some viewers found humour in the unusual homage, others expressed disapproval, viewing it as a misguided attempt to attract attention.



The comments on the video reflect this polarisation. One user lamented, “Regrettably, such beautiful celebrations have been reduced to indulgent displays, driven by the desire for mere attention and views.” Another commenter speculated that the elderly man’s actions were simply motivated by the influence of his grandchildren, stating, “Nothing just their grandchildren made them do this just for some likes and engagement.” In stark contrast, some viewers embraced the light-heartedness of the situation, with one user simply stating, “This is funny,” while another added, “It made me laugh so hard, hahaha funny.” However, not all were amused, as another comment remarked, “This is creepy.”

Previous incidents involving Khalifa

This isn’t the first time Mia Khalifa's image has stirred controversy in India. In August, a hoarding featuring her likeness appeared in Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu, as part of decorations for the Aadi festival, when temples worship Goddess Amman (Parvati).



This hoarding, which included images of local deities alongside Khalifa’s, shocked onlookers and prompted the police to remove it after it went viral.