Ex-Google employee puts ‘expert in Mia Khalifa’ on CV, gets 29 interview calls

A former Google employee sprinkled his CV with absurd claims to check how many red flags recruiters ignore as long as a candidate has worked for a prestigious company. New York-based Jerry Lee conducted this social experiment of sorts to figure out how far his Google credentials would carry him in his job search. Mia Khalifa mentioned in CV? Ex-Google employee still gets 29 interview calls

Hidden in his largely straightforward resume, Lee added outlandish ‘achievements’ like “expert in Mia Khalifa” and “set the fraternity record for most vodka shots in one night.” He then sent the CV out to recruiters and waited.

What he found

Lee, who spent three years at Google as Strategy and Operations Manager, conducted the social experiment to see how many recruiters actually go through CVs with a fine comb.

What he found has surprised the internet. Despite adding nonsensical and even X-rated ‘achievements’ on his resume – like being an expert in former porn star Mia Khalifa -- Lee managed to get 29 interview calls over the course of six weeks.

Major companies like MongoDB and Robinhood asked Lee to appear for an interview, he claimed in an Instagram video where he documented his experiment and its results.

What he learned

In his Instagram post, Lee shared three things he learned from his experiment. The founder of career consulting firm Wonsulting explained the importance of a clear and concise resume.

“Focus on strong bullet points, clear job titles, and the impact you've made,” he advised job-seekers. “Periods and font sizes are fine details, but it's the big stuff that gets you noticed.”

Next, he spoke about the importance of highlighting achievements. “Big names catch eyes, but don't sweat it if you haven't worked at a 'big name'—just make sure your achievements pop with quantifiable results. It's about the skills you bring to the table, not just where you polished them,” Lee wrote in his Instagram post.

Finally, he asked job-seekers to keep their CVs simple and use a structured template. “Recruiters love them because they can spot the info they need at a glance,” he revealed.

