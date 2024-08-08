Ex-porn star Mia Khalifa's face on religious hoarding in Tamil Nadu sparks controversy

In the Kancheepuram area of Tamil Nadu, a hoarding commemorating a religious festival featured the image of former adult film star Mia Khalifa. As per reports, the board with the picture of Mia Khalifa was spotted during the Aadi festival, when temples throughout Tamil Nadu worship Goddess Amman (Parvati). Snapshot of the temple hoarding with the picture of former adult star Mia Khalifa.

According to India Today, hoardings and festive lights were installed at the Nagathamman and Selliyamman temples in Kuruvimalai as part of decor to mark the festival. Among this, one hoarding of Mia Khalifa along with the deities left people shocked.

Those who put up the hoarding also added their own images on it in an Aadhar card-type format. Once the picture went viral, the police took action by taking it down.

Take a look at thee picture here:

Earlier, during the celebrations of the Aadi Perukku festival at the Subramania Swamy Temple in Pasilikudai, a 50-foot-tall Ferris wheel broke down and tilted to the left, causing chaos and panic among people.

According to India Today, this particular ride's construction was done illegally, and it broke down midway through its operation. People in the ride's buckets began to feel terrified as the massive wheel began to tilt to the left. The authorities immediately dispatched security after the incident, disabling the device, climbing the wheel, and saving every victim.