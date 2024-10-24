Menu Explore
770 killed in 19 days of Israel's assault on north Gaza, rescuers say

AFP |
Oct 24, 2024 05:45 PM IST

The toll could rise as there were people buried under the rubble, according to Gaza's civil defence agency.

Gaza's civil defence agency said Thursday more than 770 Palestinians have been killed in the north of the territory since Israel launched an assault aimed at preventing Hamas militants from regrouping.

Palestinians make their way in a devasted neighbourhood amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, in Gaza City, October 24, 2024.(Reuters)
Palestinians make their way in a devasted neighbourhood amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, in Gaza City, October 24, 2024.(Reuters)

"Since the start of the military operation in northern Gaza more than 770 people have been killed," said Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the agency, adding that the toll could rise as there were people buried under the rubble.

