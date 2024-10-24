770 killed in 19 days of Israel's assault on north Gaza, rescuers say

The toll could rise as there were people buried under the rubble, according to Gaza's civil defence agency.
Gaza's civil defence agency said Thursday more than 770 Palestinians have been killed in the north of the territory since Israel launched an assault aimed at preventing Hamas militants from regrouping.
"Since the start of the military operation in northern Gaza more than 770 people have been killed," said Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the agency, adding that the toll could rise as there were people buried under the rubble.