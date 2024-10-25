Kim Kardashian thanks surprising figure after Menendez Brothers’ resentencing

Kim Kardashian is super excited about the possibility that the Menendez brothers, Erik and Lyle, could soon be free. As a vocal supporter of the brothers, who were arrested on charges of murdering their parents, the reality TV star has singled out Ryan Murphy, recognising him as a key influence in drawing attention to their case. Kim Kardashian wowed on the red carpet in a vintage Thierry Mugler ensemble featuring a white corset paired with a floor-length draped white coat. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

While there was already a hearing lined up before Murphy's Netflix docuseries Monsters hit screens, L.A. County D.A. George Gascón acknowledged that the documentary sparked greater public interest and helped expedite the process.

Kim Kardashian celebrates Menendez Brother’s resentencing

After considering new evidence in the Menendez brothers' case, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has proposed that Erik and Lyle Menendez be resentenced and granted parole. Interestingly, neither the brothers nor their family were informed about Gascón's decision beforehand.

Gascón expressed, “I believe the brothers faced a tremendous amount of dysfunction in their home, including molestation.” He acknowledged that while murder can never be excused, he feels they have paid their debt to society after nearly 30 years behind bars.

Also read: Barron Trump’s humble four-word answer when asked what his life has been like

Kim Kardashian, who previously wrote an op-ed advocating for the brothers’ freedom and shared their pictures on Instagram to rally support, seemed thrilled with the latest decision “The Menendez brothers were granted a second chance at life and will wake up tomorrow finally eligible for a parole hearing. They could be released in as early as six months,” she wrote on her social media handle.

she expressed her gratitude to the judge saying, “Thank you, George Gascón, for revisiting the Menendez brothers' case and righting a significant wrong,” she stated. “To the brothers' family, friends, and the millions who have been vocal supporters—your voices were heard,” she added.

Kim Kardashian thanks Ryan Murphy

Kardashian's gratitude didn't stop there; she also praised the media's attention on the case, crediting Ryan Murphy's Netflix series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, for reigniting public interest. This show which climbed the viewership chart in no time, has really brought the Menendez brothers—who have been serving life sentences for the tragic 1989 murders of their parents, José and Kitty—back into the spotlight.

Also read: Angelina Jolie's financial troubles? Fuels 'broke' rumours after selling vintage Ferrari

Along with celebrating the recent decision, she pointed out “The media's focus, especially with Ryan Murphy's show, has really helped highlight the abuse and injustices surrounding their case.” Monsters features Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny in the roles of José and Kitty, while Cooper Koch and Nicholas Chavez portray Erik and Lyle.

“Society’s understanding of child abuse has evolved, and social media empowers us to question the systems in place. This case highlights the importance on challenging decisions and seeking truth, even when guilt is not in question,” The SKIMS founder added to her statement.

According to TMZ, Gascón will submit legal documents on Friday, requesting a judge to reduce the sentences. This would make them immediately eligible for parole. If the judge approves, the case will be investigated by the California Parole Board. A hearing will then be scheduled, and the brothers could potentially be released.