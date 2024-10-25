Barron Trump’s humble four-word answer when asked what his life has been like

It’s not just Donald Trump who gushes over his son’s handsome personality and sharp mind—Barron Trump’s humility speaks for itself. When asked to describe his life, the youngest Trump offered a modest four-word response that left quite an impression. Patrick Bet-David, who recently met Barron at a private dinner, complimented him after their encounter, revealing how the young heir of a billion-dollar fortune stands out from the crowd of other celebrity kids. Former US President Donald Trump and his son Barron Trump attend the funeral of former first lady Melania Trump's mother Amalija Knavs, (AFP)

Barron Trump gushes over father Donald Trump

While Barron Trump may appear to be especially close to his mother, Melania, who is spending considerable time supporting him as he begins his university life at NYU—even if it means stepping back from Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign—he is also a fan of his father. Barron firmly believes that none of his siblings, including himself, could ever match their father’s achievements. “Yesterday we were with Barron Trump,” Patrick Bet-David shared at the Sales Leadership Summit 2024.

He continued, quoting Barron: "Look, no matter what I do, no matter what my brothers do, no matter how much money we make, our success will never come close to what our father had to do, because he really had the hard life." Bet-David, who was recording a podcast at the time, was impressed by Barron’s humility. But, then something that Barron said left such an impression on the Conservative Pundit that he ended up calling him a ‘stud.’

Barron Trump describes his life

6 foot 8, Barron Trump described his father, Donald Trump’s, life as “hard,” contrasting it with his own. “Not us, we had an easy life,” the 18-year-old remarked, leaving Patrick Bet-David impressed by his maturity. "He's a freaking stud of a kid to say something like that, right?" the conservative political pundit said, reflecting on the moment.

Bet-David also shared an anecdote about Barron’s kindness: “He stays there and walks us out, saying, 'Let me walk you to your car.’" He added, “The son of a billionaire president offering to walk us to our car—he's working customer service.” Barron didn’t stop there; he stood by until they were safely in their car and had left.

Trump reveals if Barron has found love at NYU yet

Recently, the former president sat down with Patrick Bet-David, who inquired about Barron’s personal life, including the nickname Melania has for him and whether he has a girlfriend while studying business at NYU’s Stern School of Business. When asked, “Is he good with the ladies in school at NYU? Is he there yet?” Trump gave a straightforward response: “I don't think he's had a girlfriend yet.” Rather than dodging the question, Trump was direct about his son’s romantic life, sticking to his usual praises by calling Barron a "good-looking guy," according to the Daily Mail.

“He's very smart. He's a good student and all that. He goes to a great school and does really well. And he's a very nice guy. You see that,” the Republican candidate said before answering the query. “He doesn't mind being alone, but he's somebody that gets along with people,” he added.