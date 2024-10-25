Donald Trump says he may extend an olive branch to ‘bad boy’ Hunter Biden if re-elected: ‘See, unlike Joe Biden…’

Former US President Donald Trump recently stated that if he were re-elected president, he would consider helping Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, after repeatedly framing the first son's legal troubles as a “distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family.” Donald Trump expressed willingness to assist Hunter Biden if re-elected, despite past criticisms.

During an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt, Trump expressed, “I wouldn’t take it off the books.”

Hunter’s a bad boy

“See, unlike Joe Biden, despite what they’ve done to me, where they’ve gone after me so viciously, despite what — and Hunter’s a bad boy. There’s no question about it. He’s been a bad boy. All you had to do was see the laptop from h**k….but I happen to think it’s very bad for our country.”

ALSO READ| Trump tells crowd at Georgia rally to ‘just vote’ as Charlie Kirk calls November election ‘spiritual battle’

The ex-prez pivoted the conversation to his own past decisions, particularly his choice not to pursue legal action against Hillary Clinton after defeating her in the 2016 presidential election. He reflected on how his supporters had chanted “lock her up” during campaign rallies.

“I could have gotten Hillary Clinton very easily,” Trump recalled. “And when they say lock her up, whenever they said ‘lock her,’ you know, they’d start, 30,000 people, ‘lock her up, lock her up.’ What did I do? I always say take it easy, just relax. We’re winning. Take it easy. Take it easy.”

Trump continued, explaining why he refrained from taking legal action against Clinton: “I could have had her put in jail. And I decided I didn’t want to do that. I thought it would look terrible. You had the wife of the president of the United States going to jail. I thought it would be very bad if we did that. And I made sure that didn’t happen, OK? I thought it would be bad.”

ALSO READ| Alleged ex-girlfriend of Doug Emhoff claims he ‘slaps me so hard I…’

Hunter Biden has faced significant legal issues

Recently, the first son was convicted of three federal felonies for lying about his drug use while in possession of a firearm. His defence attorney, Abbe Lowell, vowed to “continue to vigorously pursue all the legal challenges available” in response to the charges. He faces up to 25 years in prison, though experts predict a lighter sentence due to his lack of prior convictions.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, though, have continued to express pride in their son, emphasizing that he has been sober since 2019.