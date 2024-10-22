Melania Trump did this to a company who tried to ‘steal’ from her

Former First Lady Melania Trump, in her new self-titled memoir Melania, has shared how, during a talent competition, a company tried to “steal” from her. Melania Trump's memoir reveals her early modeling journey, highlighting a talent competition that led to both success and a sense of betrayal after her prize money disappeared.(X, formerly Twitter)

Donald Trump's third wife opens up about her childhood, marriage to ex-prez, and family life, but she also sheds light on how her career as a model began.

She initially envisioned herself as an architect. She viewed her passion for fashion and modelling as a mere “hobby,” something she enjoyed but never saw as a full-fledged career.

Things took a turn when she met an Italian movie producer who invited her to participate in a modelling contest in Italy aimed at discovering a “new face for the movies.” The contest, hosted by Cinecittà, a renowned European film studio, promised the winner not only a cash prize but also a role in an upcoming movie.

Melania's two of the ‘best’ qualities are…

Melania penned a feeling of “a sense of calm confidence” when she arrived at the event, certain that her “elegance and poise” would help her stand out. These two qualities, she writes, showcased her “authenticity,” which she believed would lead her to success.

As the competition progressed, she captured the attention of the audience as she confidently strutted down the runway, feeling that all eyes were on her. Her efforts were rewarded when she won the competition, receiving applause, gifts, and an envelope containing her prize money.

Melania handed her envelope to an event organizer for safekeeping. However, when her belongings were returned, the envelope containing her prize money had mysteriously disappeared. Her inquiries about the missing money were met with “confusion and ignorance,” leaving her feeling a deep sense of “betrayal.”

She returned home not with the excitement of her victory, but with “disappointment,” not because of the money, but because of the way it had been “stolen.”

The story did not end there. Just a week later, an organizer from the studio contacted Melania, inviting her to collaborate with them again. But by then, she had made up her mind. “My answer was a resounding no,” she wrote. “I had no desire to associate with individuals of such a deceitful nature.”

“Dishonesty has no place” in her life and “never will.”