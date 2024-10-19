Melania Trump gives a deadpan reaction to Jim Gaffigan's 'kitty' joke while Trump awkwardly laughs

Melania Trump’s reaction to Jim Gaffigan’s risqué joke about her husband, Donald Trump, has left the internet in stitches. At the Al Smith Dinner in New York, Gaffigan cracked a joke about Donald Trump’s infamous Access Hollywood tape, and while the former president awkwardly chuckled, Melania’s reaction was definitely the highlight of the joke. The joke, which referenced Trump’s past lewd comments, left the room divided, with gasps, laughs, and screams. At the Al Smith Dinner, comedian Jim Gaffigan roasts Donald Trump

Jim Gaffigan roasts Trump with Access Hollywood joke

At the event, where Trump's opponent Kamala Harris was absent as she campaigned in ‘Wisconsin’ and ultimately got booed during the dinner, comedian Jim Gaffigan made a joke referencing Donald Trump's infamous Access Hollywood tape. The context behind the joke comes from what became an "October surprise" during Trump's 2016 election campaign against Hillary Clinton.

The scandal erupted when The Washington Post released a 2005 audio recording in which the Republican candidate, boasted to Access Hollywood host Billy Bush and passed a lewd comment that his celebrity status allowed him to "grab" women by their genitals. The comment sparked outrage and years later still remains a key point of controversy in discussions about Trump's past.

During the event, Jim Gaffigan referenced Trump's earlier comment and linked it to the former president's recent claims that Haitian migrants in Ohio are eating cats and dogs. Gaffigan quipped, “During the first and only debate, President Trump talked about migrants taking cats and eating them. You know, if you're keeping track at home, this is the second time grabbing a kitty has been part of a campaign issue.”

Melania Trump reacts to Gaffigan’s joke on Trump

As the comedian delivered his punchline, laughter filled the room, and Donald Trump joined in with a chuckle. However, Melania, seated just inches away, remained "stone-faced." Some attendees laughed, while others sat in silence feeling the heat of the joke. Mary Callahan Erdoes, vice chair of the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation board, was heard telling Gaffigan, "We talked about leaving that out." Gaffigan acknowledged her comment, replying, “I was gonna leave that out.”

Melania, the former First Lady who largely stayed out of the spotlight during Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, made a surprising appearance at the dinner held in New York City. The event benefits Catholic charities and traditionally showcases politicians and public figures exchanging some playful banter.

In the infamous 2005 audio recording Trump allegedly said, "You know I'm automatically attracted to beautiful... I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait. And when you're a star they let you do it. You can do anything,” according to People. He then added, "Grab them by the p---y," Trump continued. “You can do anything.”

Newsweek mentioned that the mother of one normally kept a cool head all night, even when comedians tried to make fun of her husband and his scandals didn't get a laugh from her.

Even when the crowd found the jokes funny, Melania didn't seem to care at all, which made it clear she wasn't into the teasing. This isn't the first time Melania has shown she's not bothered by her husband's shady stuff. A person told PEOPLE in March 2023 that Melania didn't want to talk about Trump’s hush money trial involving adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.