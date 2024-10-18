Bret Baier admits he made a ‘mistake’ during contentious interview with Kamala Harris

Bret Baier is coming out clean about his errors during his contentious interview with Kamala Harris. In Wednesday's sit down, the vice president sparred with the Fox News anchor over a clip featuring Donald Trump's remarks about “enemy from within.” The Democratic nominee argued that the 54-year-old did not play the said clip during the interview. On Thursday, Baier admitted that he indeed made a “mistake.” Bret Baier admits he made a 'mistake' during fiery interview with Kamala Harris(@BretBaier)

During a heated exchange with Baier on Fox News' Special Report, Harris said, “That clip was not what he has been saying about the enemy from within. That’s not what you just showed.”

“You didn’t show that, and here is the bottom line: He [Trump] has repeated it multiple times, and you and I both know that, and you and I both know he has talked about turning the military on the American people,” she added.

Instead, Baier played a clip from a town hall broadcast earlier in the day via Fox News’s The Faulkner Focus, in which Trump said he was “not threatening anybody.” Realising his fault, the veteran reporter cleared the air during the Thursday episode of Special Report, saying, “I wanna say that I did make a mistake.”

“When I called for a sound bite, I was expecting a piece of ‘the enemy from within,’ from Maria Bartiromo’s interview to be tied to the piece from your town hall, Harris, where you asked the former president about ‘the enemy from within,’” Baier explained.

Meanwhile, the clip in question was from Trump's last week's sit down with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures. Brushing off President Joe Biden's concerns about Election Day not being “peaceful,” the ex-prez said that he believes “the bigger problem is the enemy from within, not even the people that have come in and destroyed our country.”

“I think the bigger problem are the people from within. We have some very bad people. We have some sick people, radical left lunatics,” the GOP nominee added.