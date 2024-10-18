Donald Trump biopic The Apprentice gets stuck ahead of India release; CBFC suggests cuts to explicit scenes

Donald Trump's biopic The Apprentice has made a lot of noise because of his depiction of the life of the former US President. However, apart from its political theme, the film is facing hurdles with the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) in India, ahead of its release. The censor board has suggested cuts to several explicit scenes in the biographical drama, reported by Mid-Day. (Also read: The Apprentice stars Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong feel the Trump film explores a human tragedy) CBFC has suggested reducing of non-consensual sex scenes and removing nudity in The Apprentice.(X, formerly Twitter)

CBFC objects to explicit scenes in The Apprentice

The film is facing trouble with the CBFC as the board suggested removing nudity and reducing non-consensual sex scene. The portal quoted a source from the CBFC, saying, “The cuts weren’t drastic. The CBFC requested for the deletion of nude scenes wherever they appear in the film. This was more than a minute-long content. What upset the director was the CBFC’s request that the scene, which depicts Trump having non-consensual sex with [then] wife Ivana Trump, be reduced by 75 per cent. The board members also asked the studio to provide the source from where this information has been obtained. Abbasi and the studio countered that the scene has been put for a reason and not with the objective of titillation. The filmmaker, through his representatives, made it known that reducing the sequence takes away its impact altogether. The word ‘Negro’ was also instructed to be dropped, while the standard disclaimers in drinking and smoking scenes were asked to be added.”

Examining officer Govind Mishra had presided over the CBFC viewing.

Filmmaker Ali Abbasi's stand against censorship

According to PVR Inox Pictures, who has partnered with the producers to bring The Apprentice to India, Ali Abbasi is against censorship. A source from the studio stated that the film now stands indefinitely pushed and was quoted, saying, “Making cuts to the film is something Abbasi ethically stands against. We thought we could probably negotiate and release it a little later, but there is no scope for it. He believes that these cuts would diminish the impact of his work. He would rather halt the India release than agree to them.”

About The Apprentice

The Apprentice is a biographical drama film set to be released in 2024. It explores Donald Trump's career as a real estate businessman in New York during the 1970s and 1980s, focusing on his relationship with lawyer Roy Cohn. The film is directed by Ali Abbasi and written by Gabriel Sherman. It stars Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump, Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn, Martin Donovan as Fred Trump, and Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump.

The film premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2024, but faced challenges in securing American distribution due to its subject matter and efforts by Trump's legal team to block its release. Eventually, Briarcliff Entertainment acquired the rights and released the film in theaters on October 11, 2024.