The Apprentice stars Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong feel the Trump film explores a human tragedy

Team speaks out

While it has been in the making for several years, the film is being released just weeks before the US presidential election.

When asked about the timing, Jeremy shared, "At no point was the intention to release this in the middle of an election. This wasn’t purpose-built for that. There was never a plan to make this a political act or a hand grenade to be dropped in the middle of the election. It is, I think, incredibly fortuitous timing that it can come out at a moment where it has the potential to illuminate something about the inner workings of this man, but it stands alone as a film”.

For Ali, the film will be as relevant in December or next January as it is now, adding that he doesn’t think they “need the election to make us relevant, but am I not excited about us being in an interaction with the back of the dragon? I would lie to you if I wasn’t”.

On the storyline

According to Sebastian, the whole discomfort with the film reflects that it is important at the moment, as it is "not just what you’re learning about Trump, it’s also what you’re learning about yourself from Trump”.

In terms of the storyline, Ali mentioned that people can look at it as “the becoming of a monster” or a “human tragedy”. Jeremy also looks at it as a human tragedy.

About the film

The Apprentice explores the bond between the young Donald J. Trump (Sebastian Stan) and the lawyer Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong). Ali Abassi’s film dives into the yearly years of Trump when he was a businessman in New York. It is about how a teenage Trump began his real estate career in New York in the 1970s and 1980s with the assistance of notorious attorney Roy Cohn.

The former president had threatened legal action against the makers of The Apprentice since its debut at the Cannes Film Festival in May. It created trouble for the makers in securing a distributor. The film was released in the US on October 11.