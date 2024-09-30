Sebastian Stan compares playing Young Trump to ‘riding a psychotic horse’ in new film

Sebastian Stan recently portrayed the character of young Donald Trump in The Apprentice. The actor compared playing the former president to “riding a psychotic horse through a blazing stable.” Ali Abassi’s film dives into the yearly years of Trump when he was a businessman in New York. Stan, who looked unrecognisable in the role admitted that it was difficult to play such a polarising figure. Trump I currently running for president in the upcoming elections in November alongside J.D. Vance. Sebastian Stan plays young Donald Trump, describing the role as a difficult challenge. @imsebastianstan/Instagram, Brandon Bell/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Sebastian Stan on playing young Trump

Stan revealed in an interview with Empire magazine, “Working on it with Ali was like riding a psychotic horse through a blazing stable. We're talking about somebody that everyone has an opinion about, that everyone has an impression of, that everyone has strong feelings for."

The actor also divulged that he watched a lot of material on and about Trump to prepare for his character including others impersonating the politician but did not want other’s influence to be reflected in his portrayal.

He said, “I watched everything. I watched stuff that impersonators did. All the things. But I also just had to go towards the collaboration and the vision that I was sharing with Ali," as reported by Daily Express US. The film explores Trump’s journey of how he became the man he is today with the help of a New York attorney Roy Cohn.

Stan says the film ‘normalises’ Trump

The Thunderbolt actor declared that the new film “normalises” the Republican nominee to some extent. He said, “The film normalizes him. To some degree. There's a preference to speak about him in a very selective, sort of distanced way. Like he's this separate entity from the rest of us humans here on Earth."

He continued, “He's either God, in the skies, blessed by everything, or he's like Satan incarnate into the depths of Earth. And the truth is, he's a human being.” The actor added that there is a lot to “relate” and “understand” from Trump’s journey shown in the film. Stan said, “And to me, there's a journey of watching a man turn to stone over a process of time."