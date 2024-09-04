First footage from controversial Trump biopic The Apprentice released. Watch

The first footage from The Apprentice was released Tuesday, providing a sneak peek into the controversial biopic directed by Ali Abbasi. In the one-minute-long clip, Sebastian Stan can be seen as young Donald Trump alongside his infamous mentor, Roy Cohn. Succession star Jeremey Strong plays the role of the late US prosecutor who was disbarred before his death at 59. Sebastian Stan as young Donald Trump in The Apprentice, the upcoming biopic about the former president,(X)

Briarcliff Entertainment shared the short teaser on X, formerly Twitter, stating that the film, which received standing ovations at the Cannes and Telluride film festivals, is set to hit theatres on October 11. The film “charts a young Donald Trump’s ascent to power through a Faustian deal with the influential right-wing lawyer and political fixer Roy Cohn,” according to an official synopsis. The clip features a scene in which a young Trump is seen being driven around in New York City while sitting beside his coach, Cohn.

“About a 100 reporters were crawling up my a** to get this interview, and I gave you the exclusive,” the controversial lawyer tells the rising businessman before handing him the phone. Trump [Stan] then proceeds to take on the call and discusses his plans to acquire the Commodore Hotel in New York. “I’m planning on making the best and the finest building in the city—maybe the country,” he says, before adding “in the world,” upon being directed by Cohn.

Alongside Strong and the Marvel star, the lead cast includes Maria Bakalova (Transgression) as Ivana Trump, Martin Donovan (Insomnia) as Fred Trump, Ben Sullivan (Jackals) as Russell Eldridge, Charlie Carrick (Alice, Darling) as Fred Trump Jr., Mark Rendall (No Good Deed) as Daniel Sullivan, and Joe Pingue (Testees) as Anthony Salerno.