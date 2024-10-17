Fox News' Bret Baier ‘ambushes’ Kamala Harris, claims ‘her staff was frantic’; Trump congratulates him

Fox News host Bret Baier shared his experience after a tense interview with Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, noting that he quickly realised she would be “tough to redirect without me trying to interrupt.” Fox News host Bret Baier's interview with Kamala Harris(@BretBaier)

This marked Harris’s first appearance on the right wing network since becoming the Democratic nominee. The interview aired on *Special Report* after being recorded earlier. Baier made sure he let's the viewers know that the interview was initially set for 5 p.m., but Harris arrived 15 minutes late, which he described as a tactic similar to “icing the kicker” in football.

“We were supposed to start at 5 p.m. That’s the time they gave us. Originally, the plan was to do 25 or 30 minutes. They came back saying, ‘Maybe 20.’ So, it was already getting trimmed. And then the vice president showed up at about 5:15 p.m. We had to push to make it work for the 6 p.m. airing. That’s how it began,” Baier explained.

Throughout the interview, Baier frequently interrupted Harris, especially during their discussion on immigration, which set the tone for the rest of the conversation. He compared his interaction with Harris to a past interview with former President Barack Obama, where he similarly struggled to keep the conversation on track.

“I could tell right from the start that redirecting her would be challenging without cutting in,” Baier said, recalling that he once told Obama, “Mr. President, I know you like to filibuster.” He expressed frustration over not having more opportunities to ask additional questions.

As the interview neared its end, Baier noticed that members of Harris’s team were signaling for the interview to conclude. “I’m talking like four people waving their hands, indicating it needed to wrap up,” he said, adding that he believed Harris might benefit from participating in more interviews like this in the future. “Maybe she should do more of these,” Baier suggested.

Donald Trump congratulates Bret Baier

After the interview Donald Trump was one of the first ones to post his response.

“Great job by Bret Baier in his Interview with Lyin’ Kamala Harris,” he posted on X.

“She has a massive and irredeemable case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME - So bad, in fact, that she is barely able to talk about any subject other than the man who had the best economy ever, the strongest border in history, and who just got the UNANIMOUS ENDORSEMENT OF THE U.S. Border Patrol, ME!” further stated.

He further went on to say, “She is also the WORST Vice President in history, but hopefully will soon be GONE. Again, congratulations to Bret Baier on a tough but very fair interview, one that clearly showed how totally incompetent Kamala is. For the good of our Nation, her inferior Cognitive ability must be tested at once!”