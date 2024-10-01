'Fake as snake': Malik Obama reacts to Trump's Haitian migrants row, says half-brother Barack has ‘big role to play’ in…

Ahead of the November 5 presidential election, Barack Obama's half-brother Abon'go Malik Obama blasted the former President and US Vice President Kamala Harris, claiming that he would have a big role to play in her presidency if she wins the White House battle. When Malik Obama was asked if Kamala Harris and Barack Obama were still in contact after Joe Biden's removal from the 2024 race, he said, “I'm sure that they are talking almost every day.”(Reuters Photo)

Malik, who is now a staunch critic of Obama, was the best man at the 44th former president's wedding with Michelle but has since parted ways with him.

Speaking to NY POST, Malik stated Obama made “everything flip” in July when he replaced Biden with Harris as the Democratic nominee without a single primary vote being cast. He hinted that his relative undoubtedly played a role in it.

“Definitely he had something to do with it. … He’s still running the Democratic Party, and he’s still running the country behind closed doors,” Malik stated.

He further added that Obama will become “extremely influential” and have a significant impact on everything that happens if they win.

When Malik was asked if Harris and Obama were still in contact after Biden's removal, he said, “I'm sure that they are talking almost every day.”

In a Zoom interview from his rural Kenyan village of Kogelo, the naturalized US citizen, who was born in Kenya, discussed his thoughts on the “big disappointment” when Obama was the president.

Malik stated of Barack, “I had a lot of expectations that he didn't live up to,” explaining how his two terms in office had altered his perception of his family and the Democratic Party, which had been moving ever-leftward on social issues since 2008.

Commenting on Obamas' subsequent rise in wealth to as high as $135 million, he said, “He’s just becoming rich, that’s all.”

Calling the ex-President “extremely arrogant,” he continued, “He’s not like the person he used to be. … Even here in Kenya, we don’t feel him. … He’s fake as a snake.”

Malik Obama weighs in on Trump's Haitian immigrants controversy

Malik, who has supported Trump in every election since 2016, stated he is registered as a Republican to vote for the 45th president in Maryland on November 5th.

According to him, he endorsed Trump because the GOP presidential candidate is also “a businessman, so he can run the country, and I think he will turn it around.” He went on to question Harris' record in the White House and her election manifesto, asking that “why didn’t she do all those things when she has been in office for four good years?”

On being asked about Trump's controversial dog and cat eating remarks against Haitian migrants in Ohio, Malik remarked that the Republican leader is raising concerns for Ohio residents.

“You know, some people even eat other people. … They’re cannibals. They eat other people. Others eat cats, others eat dogs, others eat monkeys, others eat steak,” he stated.