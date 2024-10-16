Melania Trump ‘wanted to humiliate’ Donald Trump over Stormy Daniels fiasco

A very new report has highlighted growing tensions within the Trump family, particularly between former President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, following allegations of an affair with pornstar Stormy Daniels. Former US President Donald Trump, left, and former First Lady Melania Trump during the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, on Thursday, July 18, 2024. Photographer: Hannah Beier/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

According to the New York Times reporter Katie Rogers American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden, Melania was reportedly furious with her husband over the affair and sought to make him face some form of public “humiliation”.

Barron Trump's mother expressed her discontent by cancelling an overseas trip in the wake of the controversy. Former White House communications director Stephanie Grisham suggested that this decision was Melania’s way of expressing her displeasure.

ALSO READ| Donald Trump plans to ‘work the fry cooker’ at McDonald's in his first assassination attempted state

Melania Trump responds to Donald's alleged infidelities by barely saying anything at all

“Grisham , who travelled with her on that jaunt, said that the first lady had wanted to communicate her anger to the president,” Roger wrote.

Grisham told Rogers that Melania wanted to directly communicate her frustration to the president and “was pissed at Trump and wanted him to be a little humiliated that she took off.”

The book also touches on Melania’s early days in the White House, including her disagreements with Trump over-furnishing their residence. While Melania selected furniture in line with her tastes, Trump opted to replace some pieces with flashier options that better suited his preferences.

The book notes Melania’s media habits, pointing out that she preferred watching CNN, while Trump favoured Fox News.

ALSO READ| ‘Dementia Don strikes again’: Trump makes major blunder, urges supporters to vote on ‘January 5th’

Stormy Daniels and hush-money fiasco

The affair came to public attention when Daniels claimed she was paid $130,000 in hush money before the 2016 U.S. presidential election to keep quiet about the extramarital relationship. Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, later pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance laws in connection with the payment.

Daniels alleged that the affair took place just a year after Trump and Melania were married, while Melania was pregnant with their son, Barron. The scandal escalated when Melania’s former close friend and advisor, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, released recordings of Melania referring to Daniels as a “porn hooker” and mocking her upcoming photo shoot with famed photographer Annie Leibovitz.