‘Dementia Don strikes again’: Trump makes major blunder, urges supporters to vote on ‘January 5th’

Former President Donald Trump prompted concerns about his old age and disheartened many of his followers by inadvertently prolonging the 2024 presidential race by two months. Donald Trump mistakenly asked his supporters to cast their ballots two months after election day, which will take place on November 5.(AP)

During his Monday night speech in Oaks, Pennsylvania, Trump boasted about his campaign's successes against Vice President Kamala Harris, including the advances he earned among some Black and Hispanic voters.

He told the crowd that theirpoll numbers have skyrocketed with the support of Black and Hispanic people. “And I like that. I like that. I like that.”

As the crowd applauded, Trump encouraged them to cast their ballots two months after election day, which will take place on November 5.

“I’ll tell you, if everything works out and everybody gets out on January 5th, or before. You know, it used to be, you’d have a date. Today, you can vote two months before, probably three months after. They don’t know what the hell they’re doing. But we’re gonna straighten it all out. We’re gonna straighten that out, too. We’re gonna straighten out our election process, too. That’s gotta be important also,” he continued.

While Trump has blasted early and mail-in voting, he has softened his rhetoric for now. In 2020, he specifically questioned the legitimacy of mail-in ballots. However, Trump campaign has recently been urging his supporters to cast their ballots via mail and early.

Netizens question Trump's health

Meanwhile, Trump faced a lot of mockery and backlash over election day blunder, with some pointing out his mental and physical acumen.

Republican Against Trump wrote on X: “Dementia Don strikes again”.

“This man is not well,” another user reacted.

“His supporters listen to his every word. Let them get out the vote for him on January 5th,” a third user chimed in, while the fourth one wrote: “Democrats demand Trump's medical report, GOP says he's fit as a fiddle. Meanwhile, independents wonder if 'fit for office' includes being able to find the office without getting lost.”