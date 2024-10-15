Donald Trump reveals why he was 'nervous' about Melania's memoir: ‘She wrote something very…’

Following the release of his wife Melania Trump's new memoir, former President Donald Trump revealed he was initially “nervous” about her book. While Donald Trump recognised Melania's influence during the interview but avoided labeling her book a “secret weapon.”(REUTERS FILE)

Appearing on the Nelk Boys' YouTube channel, Trump spoke with presenters Salim Sirur and Kyle Forgeard in a 40-minute interview. During their conversation, the hosts stressed the sales performance of the former first lady's book and her possible impact on Trump's 2024 campaign.

“She wrote something very good. I was a little bit nervous before I read it,” Trump acknowledged. “You never know, maybe she said bad things, but she didn't.”

Notably, Melania has maintained a low profile despite being the former First Lady and her husband's strong political influence in the US.

Trump refused to call Melania's memoir a ‘secret weapon’

Meanwhile, Trump recognised her influence during the interview but avoided labeling her book a “secret weapon.”

“I wouldn't call it a weapon. 'Secret weapon' is a tough term. But she's great. She's a wonderful person. She was a great first lady. People love her,” the former President stated.

All you need to know about Melania's book

Melania Trump's memoir, Melania, was published in the weeks preceding the election on November 5. It discusses a variety of personal issues, such as her opinions on reproductive rights, her early professional life, parenting, and her interactions with the media. The book has become Amazon's number-one bestseller before and after its release.

The book also highlights Melania's position on reproductive rights and how she found out about her husband's two assassination attempts, which occurred on July 13 at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and September 15 at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Melania has maintained a relatively modest profile this election cycle in contrast to her more prominent position during the campaigns of 2016 and 2020. She attended the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on July 18, but did not address the crowd.