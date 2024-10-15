Donald Trump cracks bizarre joke as he meets Gold Star family at Pennsylvania Town Hall: 'It's a little harder to…'

Former President Donald Trump on Monday made a bizarre joke about being shot by a couple who lost their son in Afghanistan while he was serving during Operation Enduring Freedom on August 6, 2011. Donald Trump greets the family of US Navy Seal Michael Strange during a town hall, moderated by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center and Fairgrounds in Oaks, Pennsylvania, on October 14, 2024.(AFP)

Speaking at a Trump campaign rally in Oaks, Pennsylvania, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem introduced the special guests.

“We have a Gold Star family that is with us tonight. Mary and Charles Strange are here, where are they?” she asked.

Reacting to the announcement, Trump said, “Come on up here.”

Donald Trump speaks with a Gold Star family

Noem informed them that they have lost their son, Michael.

Trump remarked, “It's a little harder to get up since I got shot,” after the Gold Star parents arrived at the stage. “It made it more difficult. Perhaps that’s the way it’s supposed to be,” he added.

Noem, who seemed surprised by Trump's remarks, reiterated, “Sir, they lost their son Michael.”

After Trump greeted the Gold Star parents, Strange requested that the former president start a congressional hearing to investigate his son's death.

He told Trump that his son was killed on August 6, 2011, along with 29 other men, adding that it was the largest death toll in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. “22 of them men were Navy Special Warfare. Till this day, we still haven’t gotten any answers. I was wondering, I’m begging you, we would like a congressional hearing.”

Trump opens up about his White House plans

Trump then mentioned what he is going to do, stating that he will take over the task in the first week and not the first day since he has already made a lot of promises for the first day in the office if he wins the election. “We’re gonna drill baby drill, we’re gonna close up the border, we’re gonna do a lot in the first day. In the first week, we will set up a commission,” the GOP presidential leader stated.

He went on to say that we will find out what happened as several people why and what happened to their son or daughter. “So you get ready to come over to the White House, okay?” he concluded.

The 'town hall' gathering on Monday night was pitched as an opportunity for Trump to respond to inquiries on the economy from people who might determine the fate of the entire election.