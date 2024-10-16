Donald Trump plans to ‘work the fry cooker’ at McDonald's in his first assassination attempted state

Former US President Donald Trump is reportedly set to “work a fry cooker” at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania this weekend as part of a campaign stop in the critical swing state. Trump to Work at McDonald's During Campaign Stop in Pennsylvania

According to a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer, Trump, who has frequently questioned Vice President Kamala Harris’ claims of having worked at the fast food chain, will make this unusual appearance to both engage with voters and poke fun at Harris.

In recent weeks, Trump has cast doubt on Harris’ assertions that she worked at McDonald’s while attending college in the 1980s. Speaking at a rally in North Carolina in late September, Trump said, “We don’t want to hear fake promises, even something like she worked very long and hard hours over french fries at McDonalds.”

“She never worked at McDonald’s. It’s a fake story,” the former president who is well-known for his love of McDonald’s food.

Snopes debunks Harris' claims of working at McDonald's

Harris has repeatedly stated that she worked at McDonald’s during her undergraduate years. These claims have been featured in various campaign ads, including one released in August 2024 and during an interview with MSNBC in September, where she claimed she worked at the fast-food giant “while she got her degree.”

Trump has also hinted that he would personally work at a McDonald’s location. “I think I’m going to a McDonald’s in two weeks actually and I’m gonna work the french fries because I will have worked longer and harder at McDonald’s than she did if I do that even for a half-hour,” Trump said.

However, Snopes has fact-checked that there is no concrete evidence, such as employment records or photographs, to corroborate Harris’ story.