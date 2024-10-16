100-year-old Jimmy Carter waits in queue to vote for Kamala Harris, images go viral

Just months ago, former US President Jimmy Carter's grandson told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that 100-year-old Carter hopes to live long enough to cast his vote, particularly for Vice President Kamala Harris. His grandson, Jason Carter, shared the former president's desire, recalling that Carter told his son, Chip, “I’m only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris.” Images of Jimmy Carter, 100, waiting to vote for Kamala Harris raise concerns about his health and the voting process.(X)

Now, images of Carter waiting in the queue to vote for the vice president quickly caught the eye of netizens. And many are unhappy seeing the ex-prez waiting in the queue at this age. Like one user posted, “The Kamala campaign is planning to harvest Jimmy Carter’s ballot today at the hospice facility where he’s being kept. Someone in Carter’s physical and mental state is unable to vote. He’s non-verbal, can’t move, and isn’t even aware he’s alive. This is criminal and disgusting,” while another one commented, “Dude that was sad and degrading how they wheeled him out like that. Yeah no way he can vote.”

“I am pretty sure this is one of Kamala's Strongest support groups. ‘non-verbal, can’t move, and barely alive’,” another speculated.

Georgia judge blocks hand-counting rule

This comes as early voting kicks off in Georgia, with over 250,000 ballots cast by 4 p.m. on the first day, nearly double the turnout in 2020.

Georgia, one of the key swing states, was a major point of contention in the 2020 election, where Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden. Trump is now attempting to reclaim the state in the 2024 race. However, early polling suggests Harris could improve upon Biden’s narrow victory, as her popularity rises among Georgia voters.

A Georgia judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked a new rule that would have required poll workers to hand-count ballots in the upcoming election, a measure pushed by Trump’s Republican allies following his 2020 defeat.

The ruling, issued by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, declared, “No election superintendent (or member of a board of elections and registration) may refuse to certify or abstain from certifying election results under any circumstance,” per a CNN report.

Carter, the oldest living ex-president, has been in hospice care for over 19 months, following his family’s announcement in February 2023. His grandson Jason noted that Carter is “more alert and interested in politics and the war in Gaza” and shared that the former president is emotionally engaged, still able to laugh and express love.