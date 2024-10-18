‘Obsessed’ with Prince Harry and William, Diddy kept their ‘framed pictures’ and made desperate attempts to…

Sean "Diddy" Combs is known for throwing Hollywood parties that draw nearly every A-lister, yet he couldn’t entice the royal brothers, despite fanboying over Harry and William. Rob Shuter, Diddy’s former publicist, revealed that the rapper was "obsessed" with inviting royalty and even offered to cover their expenses. He also noted that Diddy, who sees himself as a king, found it puzzling that the two princes never attended his gatherings. Meanwhile, Combs is currently behind bars in Brooklyn, awaiting his trial set for 2025. Photos of Prince Harry and Prince William with rapper Sean Diddy have surfaced on social media.(X/@EndWokeness, @andrews_ange)

Diddy was ‘obsessed’ with Prince Harry and William

While pictures surfaced showing young Harry and William posing alongside the music mogul, the brothers never accepted his party invitations despite several attempts, reveals the publicist. "Diddy was obsessed with Prince Harry and Prince William. He thinks of himself as a king, so it makes perfect sense that he would like to have two princes in his entourage," Shuter told the BBC.

The insider, who previously worked for the Bad Boy Records producer, added, "[They] never accepted [the invites]; they were never part of his world." In an old interview clip, Diddy was asked about inviting the brothers to his parties, and he said he was no longer interested.

In talks with British talk show host Graham Norton, the rapper can be seen saying, "Trust me, they are off the list. But before, when they were young bucks growing up, they were getting in a lot of trouble themselves. So I said, hey, why don't you come hang out with me?" This was his response to the host’s query about whether he still wanted them at the party.

Diddy made several attempts to get Harry and William at his party

Shuter informed the BBC that during his time as the music mogul’s publicist, he reached out to William and Harry over ten times at Combs' request. Despite the numerous invitations, the royals never accepted, even though Combs was willing to cover their travel, accommodations, and security expenses.

Additionally, Shuter revealed that the rapper, who is currently battling charges of Sex trafficking, racketeering, and other sexual assault cases, sitting inside the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after being denied bail by two judges, had "framed pictures" of both the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex displayed in his New York apartment.

In the resurfaced clip, Combs also shared his willingness to meet Late Queen Elizabeth saying, "I'd like to meet her. She doesn't have to hang out with me but I could go over for some tea or something.”

The disgraced musician has been charged with hosting wild parties often labeled as "white parties," which attracted numerous Hollywood stars and celebrities. However, once most guests departed, the events allegedly transformed into "freak off" gatherings involving Diddy’s close-knit circle, where women were reportedly coerced into sexual activities without their consent.

With each passing day and growing accusations against the rapper, many alleged that not only women but also minors were assaulted at these parties, regardless of their gender. Tony Buzbee, a high-profile attorney handling multiple cases against Diddy, stated that he has around 100 lawsuits lined up against the rapper.